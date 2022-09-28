Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald believes it will be important to “throw the first punch” when his Tigers travel to Benton to face Region 3-2A opponent Polk County 7:30 p.m. Friday.
This game features two run-heavy teams, and both teams enter the contest with the same overall records of 4-2 and 1-1 in the region.
Polk County gets off to fast starts, outscoring all but one of their opponents in the first quarter this season.
“We both like to run the football, and the best thing we can do is get some long drives keep their offense off the field,” Fitzgerald said. “They like to score early and we have to be ready to play.”
Fitzgerald expects Polk to feature a physical running attack.
“They’re a big physical football team,” Fitzgerald said. “Got some speed in the back field… and they’ve got some big backs too. They’ve got couple of guys running the football… that are big kids and once they get their motor going downhill it’s hard to stop so we need to get them stopped before they get going.”
Fitzgerald shared his thoughts on his Tigers facing the Wildcats in Benton.
“Sometimes I think it’s easier to go on the road and stay locked in, you don’t have everyone around you at home, you’re on the bus by yourself, sometimes I think it’s easier to get your kids focused on the road,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald thinks his offense is a “work in progress.”
“With the new guys and inexperienced guys we have playing after we had all our seniors graduate last year, we knew it was going to take a little while, and we seem to be getting better week after week and we have to continue to cut down on our penalties and make sure we don’t turn the ball over and keep doing the things we been doing the past few weeks that made us successful,” Fitzgerald said.
After securing a 20-7 victory last Friday over their rival McMinn Central, Fitzgerald said this game versus Polk may be more important because it carries playoff implications.
“Our rival game was last week versus McMinn Central, but like I told them when that was all over this is a region game,” Fitzgerald said.
“We have to have this game for playoffs and for playoff seeding it’s 100% more important than the game against Central was last week, so this is a very big game for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.