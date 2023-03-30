Rhea County’s long shots made a comeback for McMinn County a longshot.
The Golden Eagles’ first three goals Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex all came on shots from well outside the 18-yard box, and they put the Cherokees too far behind to complete a rally as they fell 4-2 in District 5-AAA play.
The first of those goals from the presumptive district favorite came about 20 seconds into the match, with a McMinn defender getting beat to the ball by Rhea’s Andrew Moore, who fired from about 25 yards out from the right wing into the net.
The Cherokees (6-2, 1-1 District 5-AAA) found themselves down 3-0 after Rhea’s Brandon Sanchez bent in a corner kick for a goal in the eighth minute and Cole Ruehling threaded a 40-yard free kick between the goalkeeper’s hands and the bottom of the crossbar in the 17th minute.
“We made some mistakes early on and that led to good opportunities (for Rhea County),” said McMinn head coach Duane Rikard. “A misplayed ball on the first one and then just a great shot that came off the back post and went in. A corner that we didn’t go out and play that curls into the backside, and then a free kick from 40 yards out we’ve got to defend better than that. So just three big blunders in the first half set us behind.”
A goal from Robert Fiallos off a Preston Armstrong free kick finally gave McMinn some life with 1:41 left in the first half, and the Cherokees went into halftime down 3-1. Then nine minutes into the second half, Brady Ervin stole the ball within the Eagles’ 18-yard box, drew the ensuing foul and fired the ensuing penalty kick past the keeper to get the Tribe within 3-2.
The Cherokees nearly got in a header near the post of the goal a minute later that could have equalized the score.
Instead, the Golden Eagles restored a two-goal lead with Garret Sullivan’s score with 13:34 left in the game.
“We came out in the second half and played a very even game and we were unfortunate not to capitalize on some opportunities to equalize,” Rikard said. “And then to give up a goal on a good shot that found the back of the net, just unfortunate.”
Rhea out-shot McMinn 9-7 on goal, but the Cherokees actually had a 16-15 overall shot advantage. The Golden Eagles, however, booted seven corner kicks, while the Tribe kicked four.
McMinn is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cleveland to continue district play.
“Rhea is a very solid team, they’re really good, and as of right now they’re the team in district that we’ve got to look to beat going forward,” Rikard said. “So if we take care of our business with the rest of the team in district, hopefully we’ll get another matchup with Rhea and I think we’ll be more prepared on that front.”
