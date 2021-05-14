The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the American Red Cross Learn to Swim and Small Group Swim Lessons to start this summer at the Ingleside Pool.

The 62nd Annual Learn to Swim program will be held for children ages 6 and up, for $5 per child, June 1-11. There will be two opportunities for the Small group lessons, for children ages 4 and up, for $70 per child: the first on June 15 to July 1 and the second July 6-22.

Class sizes are limited to 16 children per class.

Learn to Swim schedule

Large Group, June 1-11

Tuesdays-Fridays

5-5:45 p.m. – Level 1 and 2 (Beginner)

6-6:45 p.m. – Level 1 and 2 (Beginner)

7-7:45 p.m. – Level 3 and up (Advanced)

Small Group June 15 to July 1

Tuesdays and Thursdays

5-5:45 p.m. Level 1 and 2 (Beginner)

5:45-6:30 p.m. Level 3 and up (Advanced)

Small Group, July 6-22

Tuesdays and Thursdays

5-5:45 p.m. Level 1 and 2 (Beginner)

5-6:30 p.m. Level 3 and up (Advanced)

Information to help decide which level of class the swimmer should enroll in, is available at www. athenstn.gov/parks.

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700 OPT 3.

