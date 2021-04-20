DECATUR – McMinn County snuffed out a seventh-inning rally to earn a 4-3 win at Meigs County on Monday.
The Lady Tigers hit two home runs, but the Lady Cherokees hit the ball just enough and made several nice defensive plays in the win.
McMinn Coach Mark Rogers complimented Meigs, but said his team played well enough to earn the win.
“Meigs is a good team and (Meigs Coach) Jeff (Davis) does a good job with them. That freshman pitcher of theirs (Lainey Fitzgerald) is pretty good and I don’t look forward to facing her the next four years,” Rogers said. “We hit the ball when we had to and made no errors. We made Meigs earn every run they got.
“I thought Sadie (Brazzell) threw the ball pretty well She hit her spots and made Meigs have to make plays. She gave up a pair of home runs, but blame that on the pitch-caller, that’s me.”
Davis agreed that it was a good game between two good teams.
“Their center fielder (Sammie Greeson) made a couple of nice plays, one of which would have scored a run. Then the catch at the end at second base,” Davis said. “They played good defense. We showed some life in the seventh, but I wish we did that in innings one through six. Their pitcher got tired at the end, but she gutted it out.”
Both teams travel for Tuesday night games. The Lady Tigers (12-7) will travel to Sale Creek for a 5 p.m. start and the Lady Cherokees (11-9) will travel to East Hamilton with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
McMinn 4, Meigs 3
The Lady Tigers struck first blood as a solo home run by Kennedy Majors gave Meigs a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
McMinn, however, bounced back in the top of the third when Greeson singled and later scored on a hit by Cami Wade to tie the game 1-1.
Meigs took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the third. Madison Hughes drew a walk and advanced on a sacrifice by Toryn Lawson. Carlee McClemore then singled home Hughes.
McMinn then took the lead for good in the fourth. Taylor Hancock led off the inning with a single and one out later advanced to second on a single by Reagan Wade.
Sierra Tate then doubled home Hancock and Reagan Wade advanced to third. After the second out, Lexi Cooley doubled home Reagan Wade to give McMinn a 4-2 lead.
Both pitchers settled down and, while they gave up a few hits, didn’t give up any more runs until the Lady Tigers scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Lawson launched a one out solo homer over the left field fence to cut McMinn’s advantage to 4-3.
McLemore then singled and, after the inning’s second out, Ella Scott had a base hit that put pinch runner Jacelyn Stone on third.
Majors, who already hit one home run, was up to the plate next with two outs and a runner on third. She smashed a hard line drive, but McMinn second baseman McKenzie Wall snagged it to save a run and end the game.
McMinn finished with 11 hits. Hancock went 3-for-4 and scored a run while Aaliyah Cagle went 2-for-3. Cooley drove in two runs while Cami Wade and Tate each had one RBI.
Brazzell pitched all seven innings for the Lady Cherokees and picked up the win. She gave up three runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking three.
Meigs had three players with two hits. Lawson went 2-for-3 with a home run and McLemore went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Majors hit a home run as well, her fifth of the year.
Fitzgerald also pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers. She surrendered four runs on 11 hits while striking out nine and walking one.
