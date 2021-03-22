DECATUR — Meigs County treated its first home crowd in two years to an impressive display of baseball.
The Tigers outscored their two season-opening opponents Saturday a combined 17-0, starting the afternoon at Meigs County High School with a 10-0 five-inning win over Maryville Christian, then capping the day with a 7-0 victory over Harriman.
Meigs had only played one baseball game last year before COVID-19 wiped out that season, which was an away game at Notre Dame in Chattanooga.
“Any time you can get on the field, it’s a great thing,” said Tigers coach Tyler Roberts. “It’s been a couple of seasons for some of these guys to get here. And what a great way to get back on the field. It’s a beautiful day God blessed us with, and I’m so thankful these boys shows up ready to play today. To get two shutout wins on opening day, I couldn’t be happier as a head coach.”
The Tigers (2-0) cracked 22 hits over the two games. Against Maryville Christian, Will Meadows (W) was one Meigs first-inning error away from a perfect game, but he was still good for the no-hitter and eight strikeouts. Against Harriman, Payton Armour (W) gave up just two hits and fanned six batters in his five-inning start.
“Thankful to my staff with an addition of Coach Walker Malone,” Roberts said. “He’s our pitching coach, I’m really excited to have him on board, and he’s obviously done a great job with our pitchers on opening day. And Coach (Joseph) Jones has really done a good job with our hitters getting 17 runs today.”
The Tigers plated four more runs in the fourth, set up by three walks and two hit batters, along with Armour belting a double.
Will Meadows, Mason, Boshears, Shaver and Pendergrass all smacked singles in the third inning, the latter three for an RBI each to extend Meigs’ lead to 5-0.
A Mason single, part of a 4-4 hitting performance, and a Boshears double made for two more RBIs and produced the final margin. Meigs loaded bases in the fifth and put runners on first and second base in the sixth but couldn’t get those runners across.
Meigs now begins District 5-AA play 6 p.m. today at Loudon, the defending district champion and once again the presumptive favorite. The Redskins are off to a 4-0 start to 2021, having outscored their opponents a combined 55-5.
The Tigers return home 6 p.m. Tuesday to play the concluding game against Loudon.
“Loudon is a very talented team and they’re off to a hot start, and we’re going to have to play our best baseball to have a chance,” Roberts said. “But that’s what’s you want. You want to be able to compete against good quality teams, and I think we’ll get that on Monday.”
