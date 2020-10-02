CHATTANOOGA — The Lady Cougars’ bid for another SETAC championship came up short Thursday.
Athens City Middle School trailed 2-0 on the way to a 6-2 loss in the conference title game at top-seeded Chattanooga Christian School. ACMS, the defending SETAC champion, was aiming for its second straight league crown and fifth in six years.
Mackenzie Howard scored the Lady Cougars’ first goal on a header, and Kylie Winder added ACMS’ second goal.
ACMS, the tourney’s No. 2 seed, led 1-0 at halftime, with Kylie Winder scoring for the Lady Cougars on a through ball with 4:14 before the break.
Kendall Winder arced a 20-yard free kick into the net with 6:36 left in the game to provide ACMS an insurance goal and a 2-0 lead. Mackenzie Howard weaved through defenders for another goal with 3:53 left.
