Tennessee Wesleyan had made most of its undefeated run look too easy, so far.
On Wednesday, the Bulldogs showed they could win the close game, too.
Montel McKenzie's goal in the 65th minute was the difference in a 1-0 victory over visiting Montreat College, which improved TWU's record to 8-0, all against opponents in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
Wesleyan dominated possession, threatened often and prevented Montreat from taking a single shot. The Bulldogs built a 23-0 overall shot advantage, 12-0 on goal, and also attempted 10 corner kicks to none for the opponent.
But for 64 minutes, Montreat's defense kept the match scoreless – putting the Bulldogs in a bit of an unusual situation for them this season. TWU came into Wednesday having scored less than three goals only once this fall.
“Montreat came to frustrate with time-wasting with 40 minutes left,” said Wesleyan Coach Luke Winter. “And when we were up 1-0 they were still time-wasting. So they came to frustrate, and luckily we have some mature guys who understand the game enough and came through it. We created enough chances without a doubt. They made some good saves in the first half. Another day they go in, and it's a completely different scoreline. But they work hard defensively and very organized, caused us problems and eventually we found that goal.”
The opportunity for McKenzie's winner finally opened up when Harry Baggaley, facing defenders with his back to the goal, slid a pass backwards to an open McKenzie waiting in the center of the 18-yard box. McKenzie then sent the laser past the Montreat keeper into the net.
“Montel is a special player, and Harry has done an unbelievable job there, he's a goal-scorer himself,” Winter said. “But he held the ball up, set it perfectly there for Montel. So between those two we've got fantastic players who eventually will break the team down.”
That was all TWU needed to win, as it continued dictating possession and neutralizing any threat Montreat tried to create for the next 25 minutes.
With Wednesday's win, the Bulldogs have not conceded a goal in their last six games – and they've allowed only two goals for the season to this point.
“I said to the guys, attack wins games, defense wins championships,” Winter said. “And that's our sixth clean sheet in a row. I can't think of a time in college soccer where we've had six clean sheets in a row.”
Wesleyan's next scheduled game is 2 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 11, at home against Reinhardt. However, the Bulldogs also have a game against Milligan to make up at some point, which does not yet have a reschedule date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.