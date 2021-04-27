LOUDON – The McMinn Central baseball team did not get a single hit in its 11-0 loss Monday at Loudon High School.
The Chargers (7-14, 1-8 District 5-AA) committed three errors for the game while surrendering 11 hits. Loudon, the district's first-place team, rang up five runs in each of the first and second innings and tacked on another in the third.
Central returns home for a 6:30 p.m. start today of the second game against the Redskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.