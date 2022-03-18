INDIANAPOLIS — John Fulkerson spent his time inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse a year ago watching away from the bench, the remnants of two elbows from then-Florida forward Omar Payne still visible under his right eye.
Fulkerson was sidelined with a concussion and a facial fracture that required surgery to repair during Tennessee’s first-round loss to Oregon State in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee returned to Indianapolis on Thursday, and the super senior forward quickly made up for the moment he missed a year ago, scoring 11 points in the opening eight minutes, 45 seconds of the No. 3 Vols’ 88-56 victory over No. 14 Longwood.
“I wasn’t even really worried about that,” Fulkerson said. “I was just worried about executing our game plan and focusing on our task at hand.”
Fulkerson subbed in for a struggling Uros Plavsic less than four minutes into the game and promptly scored 23 seconds after stepping on the court. The Kingsport native added another bucket in the paint 31 seconds later and then answered a Nate Lliteras 3-pointer with a hook shot near the rim.
He added another layup shortly before powering home a one-handed dunk. He capped his 13-point first-half performance with a layup that gave Tennessee (27-7) a 43-29 lead with 3:13 remaining in the period.
Fulkerson finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.
“John came in and they started out as you would think, guarding Santi almost like a take-out situation,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “But when they were spread out, again, I do think people respect our shooting and Fulky gets some space in there.
“I thought (he) was locked in ready to play.”
Switching defense: Barnes called a timeout with 4:40 remaining in the first half and got on the Vols for a defensive performance that did not live up to their standard.
Longwood (26-7) was 10-of-19 from the floor before the timeout, an Isaiah Wilkins 3-pointer trimming Tennessee’s advantage to 35-24.
During the timeout, Barnes made the decision to have the Vols switch on every ball screen, and it paid off. The Lancers went 1-for-5 to close out the first half and shot 33.3% (9-of-27) in the second.
“What we have been able to do is make some adjustments with this group because of the ability that Josiah has to play, where we can go to a switching lineup,” Barnes said. “Longwood is so well-coached, and they are so disciplined, and they really put you in some really tough situations. We started the game trying not to switch because we wanted to defend the 3-point line. We are normally a heavy gap team on the ball screen, and we were concerned because they read it so well. We try to be the best we can be defensively every night, and do I think we can get better? I think this team of year, you have to always think you can get better.”
Lock in loaded: Every scenario races through Barnes’ head in the days leading up to a game.
Whether or not the Vols would be locked in from the opening tip was one of those thoughts that crossed his mind heading into their first-round meeting with Longwood but that was quickly dispelled. Tennessee forced four turnovers and limited Longwood to 1-of-5 shooting in the opening four minutes, 14 seconds to set the tone for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2018-19.
“I feel like learning from what happened last year,” junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “We were one of those teams who just thought things were going to happen. We weren’t really playing desperate.
“We just talked this week leading up to this game, being the more desperate team and knowing that every team in this tournament is a championship team, and so you can’t take anything for granted. I felt like we did a good job in preparing for that.”
