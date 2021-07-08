Tennessee Wesleyan University has released its 2021 women's soccer schedule and Coach Bryan Walker believes the challenging lineup will help his team on the march to the postseason.
The schedule features 18 games in the regular season, including nine home contests. The team will face four opponents who qualified for their respective national tournaments during the 2020 season.
Walker said among his main priorities when filling out a schedule is to give the team experience against different types of teams and to prepare the Lady Bulldogs for the postseason.
"We want to challenge them" Walker said. "We want to get them used to playing against different styles of play. Some teams sit back and counter attack, others press and try to get turnovers up high and others try to trap you in different parts of the field. We want to prepare them for the district tournament and, hopefully, the national tournament. We want our players to be problem solvers and be able to figure out whatever our opponents throw at us."
Walker said the game is different now than it used to be, especially when it comes to how many defenders help guard the goal.
"There are a lot more varied systems now that people use," Walker said. "You've got a three-back system, a four-back system and a five-back system. It used to be that everybody pretty much used a 4-3-3, but now it varies a lot more."
The season begins on the road for the Lady Bulldogs as they travel to take on SCAD-Savannah on Aug. 12. After a scrimmage, the team will play its regular-season home opener against Georgetown College at the Tennessee Wesleyan University Athletics Complex on Aug. 21.
TWU stays at home for the next game on the schedule, playing Dalton State University on Aug. 24. The month of August ends with another scrimmage for the team.
"It's interesting that we start off the regular season with a game that counts before any scrimmages," Walker said. "We play so many conference games that it sort of limits what we can do out of conference. There is not as much time to prepare."
The first day of September sends the Lady Bulldogs on the road for the final non-conference contest of the regular season against Cumberland University. Cumberland qualified for the 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Soccer National Championship Tournament. The team stays road bound to open Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play, taking on Milligan University on Sept 11.
A three-game road trip ends Sept. 15 against the defending AAC Tournament Champions and NAIA National Tournament qualifier, Reinhardt University.
Tennessee Wesleyan begins a three-game homestand on Sept. 18, beginning with St. Andrews University visiting Athens for a conference match-up. Point University is next on the schedule, visiting the TWU Athletics Complex on Sept. 22 for an AAC tilt.
The final game of the three-game home defense is scheduled for Sept. 29 as the team plays conference opponent Union College.
Oct. 2, the first Saturday of the month, the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Montreat College for a conference contest before returning home to face a new conference opponent. The team will play the newest member of the AAC, Johnson University, on Oct. 6.
Johnson qualified for the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Women's Soccer National Championship Tournament during the 2020 season.
Then the Lady Bulldogs go on the road for back-to-back games, first facing the AAC Regular-Season Champions and NAIA National Tournament qualifier Truett McConnell University on Oct. 9 and Kentucky Christian University on Oct. 13.
The team will celebrate the seniors on the roster in their senior day contest versus Bluefield College at the TWU Athletic Complex on Oct. 16.
Brenau University comes to Athens on Oct. 20 for an AAC contest and the team goes back on the road again to face Columbia International University in a conference game on Oct. 23.
The last home game of the regular season comes against AAC rival Bryan College on Oct. 27 while the team concludes the regular season on Oct. 30 on the road against Columbia College.
"We'd like to see the community come out and watch us play," Baker said. "We'd love to have some youth soccer players come watch. We want to be involved with the community."
Tennessee Wesleyan finished the 2020 season with a 9-6 overall record and a 9-4 conference record. Walker will be entering his fourth season at the helm of the Lady Bulldogs.
TWU went 9-6 last year with a loss in the first round of the AAC Tournament, but the Lady Bulldogs won the AAC Tournament the previous two years and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.
