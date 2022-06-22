McMinn County’s three Little League teams start play this Friday.
The 7/8 year-old team, which is coach-pitch, will host the South District tournament this year with the first game being on Friday versus Maryville Red at 7 p.m. at Athens Regional Park. Admission is free.
“Being at home may help with the nerves a bit since they are playing on a familiar field,” Coach Matt Ray said. “It’s nice being at home, but at the end of the day, it’s baseball and we just have to go out and play.”
Ray said his team’s depth and versatility are strong points of this year’s squad.
“We have a lot of players that can play a lot of different positions,” Ray said. “That’s one of the problems we have, trying to find out the best lineup. But all of them want to play and they all play hard.”
Helping Ray are assistant coaches Zach Harris and Clint Holden. Team members are Maddox Ray, Sawyer Slack, Reid Holden, Elliot Sewell, Canon Sliger, Deacon Crews, Connor Stewart, Eli Lawson, Ryker Harris, Maddux Miller, Willis Mayfield and Jonah Wilke.
The 9/10 team will travel to Fountain City to take on Maryville Blue at 8 p.m. Coach Chip Barnes is optimistic his team can achieve a lot of success this year, noting that he has at least seven 10 year-olds starting this year as opposed to only two last year.
“I think we have a chance to advance to the state this year,” Barnes said. “We have a pretty deep pitching staff. We have four who pitch 52 or 53 miles per hour and one that can pitch 55 or 56. The top of our lineup should be pretty good. We do have a few younger guys, but they have really come on lately.
“Anything can happen, that’s baseball. But I think we can advance to the state.”
The assistant coaches for the 9/10 team are Josh Finnell and Bradley Sewell.
The squad members are Ryder Roberts, Cayden Phillips, Cutler Cobble, Kason Barnes, Mason Stewart, Tristan Mack, Holden Sewell, Leyland Patterson, Tucker Price, Jake Finnell, Mason Dixon and Santiago Hurst.
As with all the divisions, McMinn is in District 6 South. The top two of the South District will face the top two of the North for the right to advance to the District 6 tournament. The winner of that tournament will advance to the state tournament, which will be held in the Johnson City or Bristol area, according to Barnes.
The 11/12 team will travel to Maryville to face Maryville Blue on Friday at 8 p.m.
Coach Houston Anderson said he likes his team and thinks it can go far this season.
“We are balanced,” Anderson said. “We have good pitching, good hitting and good fielding … The goal is to win it all, but we would really like to at least go to the state (tournament). They have worked hard and I’m proud of them no matter how far we advance.”
Having a balanced team, Anderson really doesn’t have much to worry about aside from just having a bad day, which could happen to any team, and having to deal with the heat.
“They can handle the pressure,” Anderson said.
The team’s assistant coaches are Chad Sledge and Bradley Nabors. Squad members include Alex Anderson, Landen Robinson, Stillman Haga, Maverick Nabors, Shane Burger, Joe Sledge, Nolan Fairman, Braylon Moses, Major Harrison, Mazen Okoth, Gavin Swafford, Wyatt Falk and Ashton Falk.
