The Etowah City School Lady Warriors defeated Rogers Creek 37-33 on Tuesday. High scorers for ECS were Kaitlyn Rogers with 13 points, Madi Deakin with 11 points and Ivy Sneed with 7 points. High scorers for Rogers Creek were Baleigh Warren, Jazzmyne Jones and Kylie Pointer all with 8 points.
