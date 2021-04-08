Hosting a nationally ranked opponent proved to be a humbling experience for McMinn County.
Baylor pounded out 12 hits, including three home runs, Wednesday at McMinn County High School and dealt the Cherokees a 9-0 loss in non-district play. Offensively, the Tribe struck out eight times.
"Baylor is a top, top-notch program in the nation,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “One through nine, Power Five hitters. I would've liked to have seen us, obviously, be more aggressive at the plate and have some better at-bats, and not get caught up at watching what the other team is doing and just focus on ourselves a little better.”
Henry Godbout led off the game with a solo shot for the Red Raiders, who are No. 22 in the national MaxPreps.com poll and the No. 1-ranked team in Tennessee's Division II, Class AA according to the Tennessee Baseball Report poll.
"You hear the hype about Baylor, and you've got to be able to look past who you're playing and just concentrate on what you're trying to do, what the team is trying to do,” Ray said. “Again, who we're playing is not a big deal. It's never a big deal. We've just got to continue doing what we do and what we preach.”
McMinn (8-6) scattered five hits for the game, including Andrew Ronne's lead-off bunt for a single. Ronne stole second base and advanced to third on Will Harris' ground ball in front of the catcher, but Hayden Frank's ensuing ground out to shortstop kept Ronne stranded.
Matthew Pledge, who hit 2-3, beat a throw to first base for a single and went to second after an error on the same play, but was stranded at the end of the second inning. Ronne knocked his second hit of the game with one out in the third inning but never advanced past first base after a pop out and strikeout.
Meanwhile, Jay Dill blasted a three-run bomb for Baylor (8-2) during its second-inning four-spot. Godbout hit his second round tripper in the third inning for two runs, and the Red Raiders led 8-0 after three.
The Chattanooga private school team tacked on one more run on a passed ball in the top of the seventh. Sam Goodin got hit by a pitch and Pledge smacked his second single to put runners at first and second base for McMinn in the bottom of the seventh, but a flyout and a double play kept the Cherokees shut out.
"It's always fun to play against guys like that, Ray said. “The guys don't get to see that kind of player. It's good for people to see it, and it's enjoyable to be around good baseball, good competition and good players, and hopefully it's a learning opportunity for our guys.”
McMinn returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against Loudon, who is the current first-place team in District 5-AA and the Tennessee Baseball Report's No. 8 team in Class AA.
