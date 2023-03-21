ENGLEWOOD — Batting woes plagued the McMinn Central Chargers baseball team in their 5-0 loss to rival Sweetwater at home Tuesday night.
Central fell on the wrong end of a sweep in its first District 3-2A series of the season. The Chargers had lost the first game 8-6 Monday at Sweetwater.
On Tuesday, Central got only two hits, one from McCain Baker and the other from Zak Derrick, as Wildcat pitcher Kai Correll finished with seven strikeouts in his complete game.
“Our approach at the plate just wasn’t good,” said Chargers head coach Chris Shepherd. “We’ve hit the ball very well the last five games here, he just hit his spots tonight and pitched well. We just didn’t put the bat to the ball today. We will be fine.”
The Wildcats executed a sacrifice bunt in the top of the third to score the game’s first run. The Chargers (4-2, 0-2 District 3-2A) couldn’t string hits together in a row to answer the Wildcats as they left a man stranded at third in the bottom of the third.
Things didn’t get any better for the Chargers as a Wildcat scored due to a balk and the next batter singled to right field, bringing home another runner and making the score 3-0. The Chargers couldn’t answer as they failed to get anyone on base in the final three innings of the game.
Sweetwater would go on to add two more runs for insurance and sweep the series from the Chargers.
Shepherd said there are specific things his team needs to focus on moving forward to compete better against good teams.
“Our aggressiveness at the plate and our baserunning have to be better. We ran ourselves out a couple of innings. Just not reading the balls in front of us, not reading balls in the air. I think we are fine — it’s early on, we got a young team and a lot of teaching. We will take our lumps, there are going to be mistakes, but I think we will be fine,” Shepherd said.
The Chargers started freshman pitcher Bryce Hammond as he pitched in front of his home crowd for the first time. Despite the loss, he said he felt good.
“Just coming out, had a good atmosphere, a lot of people were here. I didn’t really have a lot of pressure because we faced these guys last night. I felt good, just overall a good feeling,” Hammond said.
WILDCATS 8, CHARGERS 6 — Monday: Central entered the sixth inning down 8-2 but threatened a comeback with four runs in the sixth.
McCain Baker started it by drawing a walk with two outs, then scoring after two wild pitches. Alex Ring also walked, Spencer Skidmore doubled, and Zak Derrick homered over left field to suddenly bring Central within 8-6.
A strikeout ended the Chargers’ bid for more runs that inning, and a Hammond single is all they got in the seventh as their rally fell short.
