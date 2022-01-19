With so many having graduated from the previous year's storied Cherokees team, Jaryd Gable realized before this season that he would have to become not only a better football player, but a better leader.
The McMinn County senior's efforts were rewarded with some state-wide recognition, as Gable was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Team in Class 5A, which was released Tuesday.
"It means everything to me, really, because I think last year I had a really good year, and I think this year it was kind of like I had to top what I did last year to get the recognition I think was well deserved,” Gable said. “But that was my goal, to make sure that I had a standout year, and to receive that recognition means the world to me.”
Gable, one of five defensive linemen on the Class 5A All-State team, credited the work he put in on and off the field, before and during the football season.
"I think one of my main goals was making sure I was in the film room, paying attention and working hard in the weight room and in practice just taking that leadership role and making sure everyone is focused and learning,” Gable said.
Playing all 12 of the Cherokees' games at defensive tackle, Gable led the team in total tackles with 124 this season, 60 solo and 64 assisted. Gable tallied 13 tackles for loss, including two sacks, and also got a punt block.
Previously, Gable had been named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Region 4-5A.
To McMinn head coach Bo Cagle, Gable's honor was the culmination of the hard work he had put in since he was an incoming freshman.
"It's a great honor for him personally and to our team and coaches,” Cagle said. “His hard work from day one four years ago has paid off.”
Team success is always a factor in All-State selections, and McMinn had that in 2021. Gable was part of a Cherokees team that, despite graduating 19 seniors from the 2020 squad that had finished the regular season state-ranked in Class 6A, finished as the Region 4-5A runner-up.
McMinn finished 8-4 overall this season, winning seven straight games after a 1-3 start, and advanced to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs before bowing out against eventual 5A state champion Powell.
Gable was the third Cherokee this season to garner one of the state's two major All-State accolades, with Jayden Miller and Spencer Sullins having been named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) All-State team earlier this month.
Elsewhere in the region, 4-5A champion Rhea County had two players named to the TSWA All-State team in running back Ethan Davis and linebacker Drew Fisher.
