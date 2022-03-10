TAMPA, Florida — Tennessee played like a Final Four-caliber team at home this season, knocking off Arizona, LSU, Kentucky and Arkansas — all of whom currently rank in the top 20 of the NCAA’s NET ranking.
However, Thompson-Boling Arena will be nothing more than a concert venue for the remainder of the college basketball season while the No. 9 Vols will play the remainder of their games in unfamiliar buildings.
The first setting will be Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for the SEC Tournament, where No. 2-seeded Tennessee opens with a quarterfinal meeting with No. 7 Mississippi State at 6 p.m. today.
A month ago, it appeared the most important part of the season would be stacked against the Vols, who lost five of their first seven road or neutral-site games, but that deficiency has seemingly fallen by the wayside. Tennessee enters the postseason having won four of its last five games away from home.
“I think it started clicking a lot more, and the whole team started to figure out what we’re coming for and what we do every single day even before the game,” Tennessee junior guard Santiago Vescovi said. “I think it’s part of being more mature.”
Tennessee (23-7) turned a tie game into a 72-63 victory over the final four minutes when it faced Mississippi State (18-14) inside Humphrey Coliseum on Feb. 9 as part of its recent road success.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said he does not think the Bulldogs have changed much in the month since that meeting, adding that he only hoped “we will be ready.”
The Vols carry a slight limp into the tournament despite its four-game winning streak after a lackluster second half in its regular-season finale against then-No. 14 Arkansas that saw a 21-point halftime lead get trimmed to two in the waning seconds.
Tennessee allowed Arkansas to score 15 points off 10 turnovers in the second half and was also out-rebounded 24-14, including 12 Arkansas offensive rebounds that led to 12 second-chance points.
A similar lapse going forward could cost the Vols an opportunity to achieve their goals of winning an SEC championship and making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’ll get back to fundamentals but the mental side of it, you have to be locked in,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “You have to understand that the game changes a little bit. The key is that you rely on your training, you rely on what you’ve done up to the point. If you’re not locked in from a mental standpoint and you start doing things out of character where you start beating yourself, that’s how it all ends.
“Momentum can get you feel like you’re playing in quicksand when you’re back on your heels and you’re trying everything that you can to get it turned around. Some guys try to do too much. It’s really staying together, believing in what you’re doing as a team and knowing that it’s going to be a grind … A lot goes into it, but it’s about understanding you have to be able to play for 40 minutes.”
Tennessee is looking for its first SEC tournament championship since 1979, and in doing so, it would also bolster an NCAA tournament resume that is already one of the best in the nation.
Tennessee, Gonzaga and Kentucky are the only teams in the country to have at least nine Quad 1 wins and no Quad 2, 3 or 4 losses. Baylor and Kansas are the only other teams to have at least nine Quad 1 wins.
The Vols would add three more such wins if they were to win the title, giving them a legitimate argument at being a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has Tennessee projected as a No. 3 seed in the San Antonio Region.
