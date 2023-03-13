Lexi Cooley picked up right about where she left off last season, and apparently with more power at the plate.
The McMinn County junior sent out two home runs, and the Lady Cherokees overcame an early three-run deficit and began their softball season with a 9-4 win over Sequoyah on Monday at McMinn County High School.
“I just wanted to go up there with some confidence and swing how I know how to swing,” said Cooley in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I saw what I was looking for, really, because I was looking for a specific pitch, and that’s what I got.”
Cooley saw and connected on that favorite pitch twice, including on her first at-bat. Sequoyah had taken a 3-0 lead on consecutive singles from Lilly Griffitts and Megan Ladd that produced three runs in the top of the first inning.
But after Macy Bobich got hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first, Cooley connected squarely on an 0-2 pitch that sailed over the left field fence with room to spare, cutting the Lady Tribe’s deficit to 3-2.
After one game, Cooley is almost halfway to her home run total of five from last season. Cooley, a .437 hitter last year, hit 3-3 with a walk on the evening, also cracking a double in the third inning and then sprinting home from second base via an error on Cami Wade’s ground ball to even the score at 3-3. Cooley’s second homer led off McMinn’s bottom of the sixth, a solo shot over left field, and extended its lead to 9-3.
“Lexi Cooley is phenomenal in the box and great in the field as well,” said Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers. “But she has that demeanor of just going in and being aggressive in the box like we like, like we teach. And that’s the result you get, two home runs. I asked her before she hit that second one, I said, ‘You going to do anything?’ And she said, ‘Sure, I’ll try.’”
But before Cooley’s second round tripper, McMinn (1-0) nudged ahead 4-3 on a one-out Madison Herd RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Herd later scored the Lady Tribe’s fifth run on an error by the Sequoyah catcher after Cooley drew a walk, but the freshman Bobich got caught in a rundown between second and third base to end McMinn’s threat for more runs.
Abbie Wiseman and Emilee Patterson picked McMinn’s offense back up with back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning, with Wiseman’s bringing one run across and Patterson’s two more to swell the Lady Tribe lead to 8-3.
“Emilee is one of those who contributed a lot last year, and she is coming back from an ACL injury,” Rogers said. “She’s worked hard in the offseason and stepped up in left field and in the batter’s box. Abbie Wiseman is one of those who was a late addition last year and has worked really hard with our hitting coach and has just been disciplined in the box and has proved it in preseason, and we put her in at (designated player) in this game and she really hit well.”
And after a tough first inning, pitcher McKenzie Wall (W) and the Lady Tribe defense settled in and yielded no more Sequoyah runs until a Brooke Freeman solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. Wall finished with four strikeouts against two walks and 10 hits in her complete-game start.
“We knew they were a good hitting team, one through nine,” Rogers said. “They’ve always been a good hitting team, and then once we got through that top of the lineup and they scored those three runs, McKenzie Wall pitched a great game. She settled down, she started hitting spots a little bit better with a little bit more control. She has a lot of confidence, which is huge going into this year because she’s our No. 1 pitcher. She settled down, and I think the defense stepped up and played hard behind her. And when your defense is playing good behind you, it gives a lot of confidence in the circle.”
