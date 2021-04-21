ENGLEWOOD — Both McMinn Central tennis squads lost 8-1 to Harriman on Tuesday.
Liberty Meadows won her match 8-0, but that was the only win for the Chargerettes. The doubles team of M.J. Powers and Mia Medina put up a good fight, however, in an 8-5 loss. On the boys’ side, Brandon Stillwell earned an 8-4 win. The team of Dewey Smith and Nicolas King fought hard in a 4-8 loss.
