DECATUR – Meigs County emerged victorious from Wednesday’s home rumble with McMinn Central and claimed the Region 3-AA championship.
The Lady Tigers grabbed an early 17-point lead, but the Chargerettes came charging back and eventually cut it to a one-point game in the fourth quarter in what was an intense game from the start.
The Lady Tigers went back up by five and then hit several big free throws in the final two minutes to seal the win.
“I thought it was a good high school basketball game,” Meigs Coach Jason Powell said. “I thought both teams played well. When we got up 17 I felt pretty good, but then they (Central) had different players make plays and got back into it. We hit some big free throws at the end.”
The Chargerettes made a valiant comeback, but fell short. The poor start – or good start by Meigs depending on the point of view – was the difference in the game, along with the Lady Tigers hitting their free throws late in the game.
McMinn Central Coach Johnny Morgan said his team gave great effort, but a few breakdowns cost them the game.
“We always play hard, we don’t always play smart,” Morgan said. “In a game like this every possession counts and we had players take possessions off. Not as a team, but just a player here and there, like we have all season.”
Macon County defeated York County 51-49, according to reports. Meigs would then host York at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Central would travel to Macon for an 8 p.m. (Eastern) matchup.
The All-Region Team was announced after the game. Representing the Chargerettes were Molly Masingale and Kellan Baker. The Lady Tigers on the team were Jacelyn Stone, Jaci Powell, Ansley Wade and Region 3-AA Tournament MVP Anna Crowder.
Lady Tigers 55, Chargerettes 48
McMinn Central took an early 3-1 lead after a free throw by Masingale and a bucket by Baker.
But Meigs came back strong with a 12-0 run to go up 13-3. Stone sparked the run with a trey and then Powell hit a ‘3’. That ws followed by a bucket by Ella Crowder and another ‘3’ by Powell.
A free throw by Stone made it 13-3 and then it was Central’s turn to string together some buckets and get back into the game.
Baker and Masingale hit back-to-back buckets and, after a field goal by Meigs’ Stone, Central’s Makinlee Buckner hit a three-pointer.
Meigs went to the second quarter up 15-10.
The Lady Tigers started the second period with another run, this time outscoring Central 10-2 over the first five minutes.
Wade led off the period with a bucket and then came a field goal by Anna Crowder. Central’s Carlee Rule made a basket before Meigs’ run continued with a three-point play by Stone and a trey by Powell.
That put Meigs ahead 25-12 with about three minutes left in the half.
Masingale hit four free throws for Central and then a free throw and a bucket by Powell for the Lady Tigers to make it 28-16 in favor of Meigs, with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
Central’s Carsi Beaty ended the half with a last-second bucket and Meigs led 28-18 at the intermission.
Meigs started the third quarter like it did early in the game, by stringing together a run - this time 10-5.
Anna Crowder sparked the run by converting a three-point play and then she hit a free throw. Later, Powell hit another ‘3’ and Wade followed that up with a three-pointer of her own.
That gave the Lady Tigers a 17-point lead at 38-21.
Central needed to step up at that point, and the Chargerettes did just that. Central put together an 11-0 run. Baker started things off with a field goal and then came a bucket by Masingale, a trey by Rule, a free throw by Masingale and a ‘3’ by Baker.
That made it a five-point game at 38-32 with 1:33 left in the quarter. Meigs went to the fourth ahead 43-34.
The two teams battled back and forth after that with Buckner, Baker and Crabtree scoring for Central and Stone powering Meigs in the early part of the fourth.
A pair of free throws by Crabtree made it 47-46, Meigs, with 2:15 left in the game. Two free throws by Stone made it 49-46.
Central missed a shot, but at the other end of the court grabbed a loose ball that resulted in a jump ball, giving the Chargerettes possession again.
Central missed the shot though and was forced to foul. Ella Crowder hit two big free throws to make it 51-46 with about 1:20 to play.
Anna Crowder then drew a charge on Central’s next possession, a call Chargerettes fans vocally disagreed with.
Central had to intentionally foul with a minute left and Stone hit both free throws to put Meigs up 53-46.
The Lady Tigers were able to salt the game the game away with free throws over the final ticks of the clock to earn the Region 3-AA championship.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 19 points and Powell finished with 13. Wade added 11. Powell and Wade each hit a trio of three-pointers.
Masingale and Baker each led the Chargerettes with 12 points and Crabtree finished with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.