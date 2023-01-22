One team was home and the other on the road, but Tennessee Wesleyan basketball won the weekend.
The Lady Bulldogs treated the Alumni Day crowd Saturday at James L. Robb Gymnasium to a 99-62 win in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play over Columbia College.
The TWU men, meanwhile, picked up the 65-58 victory Saturday at Truett-McConnell in conference play.
Wesleyan's women led just 40-39 at halftime but exploded with 31 points in the third quarter and 28 more in the fourth, while holding Columbia to 23 points for the entire second half. The Lady Bulldogs (12-6, 10-6 AAC) led 71-50 at the end of the third.
The Lady Bulldogs made 14 3-pointers, seven in each half, on 26 attempts. Wesleyan shot 57.6% from the floor overall and scored 23 points off 18 Columbia turnovers.
Anna Crowder led TWU with a career-high 20 points. Jordan Wright and Ashley Baxter drained four threes each on the way to 18 and 12 points, respectively.
In the men's game, the Bulldogs (13-4, 12-4) trailed 27-25 at halftime but began the second half on a 17-5 run to surge ahead 42-32. Truett got back within 49-43 with just under 10 minutes left, but Wesleyan responded with back-to-back buckets, and Truett never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs shot a 42.6% field goal percentage while holding Truett to 39.6%. Wesleyan also had a 39-30 rebounding advantage.
Ray Tyler led TWU with 18 points, and Ty Patterson and Kobe Pride each scored 10. Pride also grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds for the double-double, while Patterson led in assists with four.
Both Wesleyan basketball teams are home Wednesday against Kentucky Christian in league play. The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30.
