Meigs County baseball split a pair of games the last two days, winning at Coalfield and falling at Chattanooga Central.
The Tigers faced state-ranked Coalfield on Monday and came away with a 9-4 win.
Logan Carroll went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. It was the first home run the Tigers have hit this season. Matthew Boshears had two hits.
Levi Caldwell picked up the win.
On Tuesday, Meigs fell 3-1 at Chattanooga Central.
Nobody had multiple hits as the Tigers couldn’t get their bats going.
Devon Paxton started on the mound and Hunter Davis came on in relief.
The Tigers (15-9) will host Tellico Plains on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the District 3-2A Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.