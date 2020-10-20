Both Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams sent their seniors off on a high note with a pair of wins Saturday at home over Columbia International.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-3) began the day with a 3-0 win in the women's game. Chloe Rootes scored TWU's first goal in the 31st minute. Natalie Feaster then scored 40 seconds into the second half off a Rootes assist. Julia Ruiz Vargas tacked on the third goal in the final minute off a combination from Marte Stokseth to Rootes.
TWU outshot CIU 15-7 overall and 8-3 on goal and had a 4-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Wesleyan's men finished the Senior Day with a 6-0 win over CIU, scoring three goals in each half. Kuda Nhiwatiwa struck first in the 14th minute unassisted. Harry Baggaley finished on the combination from George Green and Montel McKenzie in the 28th minute, and Leo Anthony made it 3-0 off a Nicholas Akoto assist in the 36th minute.
Billy Boag netted a hat trick all in the second half, scoring in the 56th, 59th and 90th minutes. Anthony, Green and Kyle Wynne got assists in the second half.
The Bulldogs (5-0) outshot CIU 27-3 overall and 12-1 on goal.
The Lady Bulldogs' seniors honored were Natalie Feaster, Jade Mayo, Chloe Rootes and Julia Ruiz Vargas. The Bulldogs' seniors were Kyle Wynne, Alex Gevedon, Montel McKenzie, Spencer Asamoah, George Green, Izaack Lambert, Brandon Hardy, Kuda Nhiwatiwa, Josh Conradie, Tom Lake and Leo Anthony.
Both TWU soccer teams continue today at home against Kentucky Christian University, with the men playing at 1 p.m. and the women at 3:30.
NEIJENHUIS HONORED: For the second time this season, Dave Neijenhuis was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Monday's announcement of the award marked the fifth edition of the conference's weekly awards. Neijenhuis won his first Defensive Player of the Week in the third edition of the weekly awards. This is the third week in a row Tennessee Wesleyan has had a player win the Defensive Player of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.