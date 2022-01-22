SWEETWATER — The Cougars entered the Area 5-AA tournament as the top seed, and they looked every bit the part in the first round.
Athens City Middle School’s boys started the tourney opener on a 16-0 run en route to a 73-15 dismissal of eighth-seeded Madisonville on Thursday at Sweetwater Junior High School.
The Cougars (20-1) led 21-7 after one quarter and pitched a 22-0 second period to lead 43-7 at halftime.
ACMS began the third quarter with the first 16 points, and a Madisonville 3-pointer with 1:35 left in that period were the Eagles’ first points since the first quarter.
ACMS led 60-15 after three and pitched another shutout quarter on defense despite fielding bench players most of the fourth.
Brooks Berry led three double-digit scorers for the Cougars with 19 points, with Bryson Webb chipping in 15 points and Luke Lawson draining four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points.
Rounding out the scoring for ACMS were Chase McDonald with eight points, Keyshawn Moore and Auston Fugate five each, Denney McPhail four and Walker Chouinard three. Caden Stallcup led Madisonville with 11 points, including three treys, and Josh Phillips and Jaren Roberts scored two each.
ACMS played again Friday back at Sweetwater Junior High against No. 4 seed Fort Loudoun, which defeated Rhea on Thursday. Sweetwater and North Middle also won their first-round games and played each other in the other semifinal Friday.
If the Cougars won Friday, they play in the area championship game at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Sweetwater Junior High and also have their Section 1-A tournament spot in hand. A loss would put ACMS in the third-place game 5:45 p.m. Monday, with the last sectional tournament berth on the line.
In Wednesday’s first-round action, the ACMS girls and both teams from Meigs Middle lost and had their seasons come to an end.
Maggie Peterson and Kadie McDonald led the Lady Cougars with eight points each, and Kyela Trew added four points, Molly Trentham three, Mollie Grimmett two and Mia Sewell one.
Annslee Maddron led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, and Taylor McHone scored 10 and Kylie Jones two.
Tuff Ricker led the Tigers with 10 points, and Peyton Standridge scored seven, Gavin Malone and Brody Goins five each, Adam Mason three and Eli Lamb two.
