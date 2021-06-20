OMAHA, Neb. — No team has been as clutch as Tennessee this season.
Tennessee senior left fielder Evan Russell hit a game-winning grand slam against Vanderbilt, junior second baseman Max Ferguson hit a walk-off three-run home run against Arkansas, and sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert set the table for a run to the College World Series with a walk-off grand slam against Wright State in the opening game of Knoxville Regional.
There were also five other walk-off hits of lesser magnitude — the seven ninth-inning winners tying for the most in the nation — and dependable run production in non-dramatic scenarios.
None of that was present in the No. 3 Vols’ 6-0 loss to Virginia on Sunday inside TD Ameritrade Park.
“I think you’re standing on this field, and you can get caught up in your thoughts a little bit, what’s on the line,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “It’s certainly a new setting. It’s the first time back at it after a week or so. So, you can feel for things instead of just doing things.
“… We could have helped ourselves in situations by being on the attack a little bit more in the proper baseball fashion, in a loose manner or an aggressive manner, than kind of feeling our way through some stuff.”
Senior shortstop Liam Spencer drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, and Ferguson followed with a single to give Tennessee runners on the corners with senior third baseman Jake Rucker, Gilbert and Russell due up.
A strikeout, a pop out to second and another strikeout ended the first of three empty innings with a runner on third and less than two outs — a situation in which Tennessee (50-17) scores the runner 58.1% of the time.
“There’s a chance to throw a blow in the first inning and a couple other times,” Vitello said. “You don’t really know how the game would have changed but, regardless, the narrative still would have been there was moments where we didn’t play baseball the way that we need to, the way we’re capable of, and also in the fashion that got us to be able to play in this stadium.”
The Vols’ next opportunity came in the fifth when sophomore Jordan Beck led off the frame with a walk and senior designated hitter Pete Derkay singled on the next at-bat. Junior catcher Connor Pavolony bunted Beck and Derkay over to set up a scoring opportunity for Spence and Ferguson, which ended when Spence lined out to second and Virginia shortstop Nic Kent tracked down a dribbler in the middle of the infield.
Rucker and Gilbert each singled to start the sixth, and Rucker advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, but senior first baseman Luc Lipcius and Beck struck out to end Tennessee’s final bid to grab some momentum.
Virginia scored four runs in the top of the seventh to put the Vols in a hole from which they could not come back.
“There were times where we just didn’t have enough conviction in what we were doing,” Connor Pavolony said. “Every single team that’s in Omaha right now has a chance to win it. You can’t do that to high level teams, like the teams we’re going to play, and I think that’s just a big reason why we lost is just we didn’t do a lot with conviction.
“We’ve got to have conviction in what we’re doing because we’ve got a really good club. We have one of the best offenses in the country, one of the best defenses in the country and people who are going to throw strikes when they get on the mound. There’s no reason for us not to go out there with confidence and conviction.”
Tennessee also lost its opening game in the SEC tournament but bounced back to reach the championship game. It will attempt to replicate that resilience when it plays the losing team between Texas/Mississippi State at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. local) on Tuesday.
“I think this team’s built for this,” Pavolony said. “We’re not going to win every game, and we don’t expect to win every game, but when we do lose a game, we come back and want to win the next one a little bit more. I think that’s exactly what we’re going to do on Tuesday.”
