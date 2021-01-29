McMinn United split a pair of swimming meets Monday with the middle school squad slipping past Cleveland while the high school team suffered just its second loss of the season.
The middle school team won 101-97 in one of the closest matches of the year. The score was tied at 93-93, meaning the meet came down to the final event, the boys 200 freestyle relay, which McMinn won with a time of 2:02.47 compared to Cleveland’s 2:21.81.
The middle school team has been undefeated the last two seasons.
The high school team made a charge at the end, but eventually ran out of events.
The KISL Championship meet is at the beginning of April for high schoolers this year and the state meet will be at the end of April for those high schoolers who achieve qualifying times.
Monday’s meet was the final regular season meet of the 2020 season. Results of the high school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. Cleveland; 2. McMinn
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. Cleveland.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 2. Sarah Stansell.
Boys 200 Freestyle: 2. Brady Adams.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: 1. Erin Lake; 3. Leslie Traucht.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: 1. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 4. Bayli Hope; 5. Danna Lavariega.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 2. Brady Adams; 5. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 2. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 1. Nate Selander.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 2. Sarah Stansell; 3. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 3. Brady Adams.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cleveland; 2. Cleveland; 3. McMinn.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cleveland.
Girls 100 Backstroke: 1. Erin Lake; 2. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 100 Backstroke: 2. Nate Selander.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Leslie Traucht; 3. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1. Gage Neudigate; 2. Nate Selander.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn.
The middle school results are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. Cleveland.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Cleveland.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 1. Anna Natter.
Girls 100 Individual Medley: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 100 Individual Medley: 1. Bryson Lake.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 3. Jack Goodin; 4. Trevin Wade.
Girls 50 Butterfly: 1. Anna Natter; 2. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Butterfly: 1. Jude Ledford; 2. Trevin Wade.
Girls 50 Backstroke: 2. Aubri Payne.
Boys 50 Backstroke: 1. Jude Ledford.
Girls 100 Freestyle 1. Anna Natter; 2. Aubri Pane.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Bryson Lake.
Girls 50 Breaststroke: 2. Aubri Payne.
Boys 50 Breaststroke: 1. Jack Goodin.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cleveland.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Cleveland.
