Season passes for the upcoming 2021 Meigs County football regular season are now on sale.
A season pass is $40 for six regular season home games or individual game tickets are $7. Home games include: Sept 3 Bledsoe Co., Sept. 10 Signal Mountain, Sept. 24 McMinn Central, Oct. 1 Polk Co., Oct. 8 Copper Basin, and Oct. 15 Tyner.
Passes can be purchased at the high school office beginning Monday July 26 through Aug. 20.
