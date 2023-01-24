SWEETWATER – Head coach Sammy Perkinson expected Meigs County to be caught in a slow-paced defensive struggle at Sweetwater, and he was just fine with that.
The Tigers rewarded Perkinson’s confidence, finishing off their performance on defense by holding the Wildcats scoreless for the last 1:44 and securing a 48-41 win Tuesday at Sweetwater High School.
“We’re starting to buy in a little bit into defense, and we’ve changed the way we’re guarding people, which I should have done a little earlier,” Perkinson said. “We’re buying in, and we beat them up that first half and played really good defense. They keep you slowed down, and I told my kids, ‘They’re probably going to try to slow us down, but I think we’re good enough to beat them at their own game.’”
And after starting the 2023 part of the season on a five-game losing streak, Meigs (10-12, 5-3 District 3-2A) has won its last two games. The Tigers got the regular-season sweep of Sweetwater and are sitting at second in the District 3-2A standings, holding the tiebreak over the Wildcats due to the sweep.
“These last two weeks, right before you hit tournament, that’s when you want to be peaking,” Perkinson said. “And hopefully we don’t take steps back and we build right off of this one and we work to peaking at the end of the season and put ourselves in a good situation going into the tournament.”
Sweetwater’s Campbell Hicks had drained a 3-pointer with 1:44 left to cut the Tigers’ lead to 42-41. The teams exchanged turnovers, and Dez Smith had missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
But Ethan Meadows skied for the offensive rebound, drew the foul and made his two free throws, the start of six straight Tiger free throws to put the game away. Payton Armour made both parts of a 1-and-1, and Levi Caldwell went two-for-two on his trip, as well.
Meanwhile, Meigs forced the Wildcats (9-8, 5-3) into missing their final four field goal attempts.
Neither team led more than six points through the first three quarters. Sweetwater had jumped to an 8-2 lead on two 3-pointers from game-high scorer Chris Alford, who finished with 18 points.
But a Ty Kraskouskas 3-pointer, his first of three for the game, drew the Tigers within 9-7 heading into the second quarter. Armour made two straight baskets to put the Tigers in front, and they stayed ahead through halftime. A Tuff Ricker putback with a second left in the second quarter made it 20-17 for Meigs heading to the break.
Two threes from Wesley Bean and another from Parker Holt made for a 9-2 Sweetwater run that briefly put it ahead 27-26. But Meadows and Caldwell combined for a 6-0 run back the other way, and the Tigers lead 32-31 entering the fourth.
Kraskouskas made his second and third threes in the final period, and an Easton Meadows hoop inside gave the Tigers their largest lead, 42-34. But two Bean hoops and Hicks’ three made for a 7-0 Sweetwater run that closed Meigs’ lead to one point.
But the Tigers held on, and now they seek to hold on to the top-two spot in the district with games against Kingston and McMinn Central still to go.
Ethan Meadows and Armour each finished with 13 points for Meigs, and Kraskouskas and Caldwell nine points each.
“Two (district) games to go, we’ve got to take care of business,” Perkinson said. “We’ve got to take it one game at a time. We’ve got Kingston rolling in, and we’ll enjoy this one tonight, go back to work tomorrow and get ready for Kingston on Friday night because they’re going to want to do what we did to Sweetwater.”
The Lady Tigers (16-7, 7-1) scored the game’s first eight points and led 19-5 after one quarter. Alexis Kranz drained two 3-pointers, and Mattie Moore and Kaydence Schaumburg also buried one each from long distance in the opening eight minutes.
Meigs actually missed nine straight field goal attempts during the second quarter but still ended the first half on a 14-0 run and led 36-8 at halftime.
“It happens, it definitely happens,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins of the second-quarter shooting slump. “But we continued to play through, and defensively once we started to get after them, then our offense started to click. So a good win, and a good district win.”
The Lady Tigers increased their lead over Sweetwater (4-12, 0-8) to 48-11 at the end of three and played subs through the fourth quarter.
Talley Lawson and Schaumburg finished with 11 points each to lead Meigs, and Alexis Kranz added nine and Mattie Moore eight.
“Where we had some in a slump, others picked up,” Jenkins said. “So that was a positive and hopefully a good confidence booster. But once we can all play together, everybody starts clicking, they can be very good.
Meigs returns home Friday, continuing district play against Kingston on Homecoming Night. The girls begin at 6 p.m., and the Lady Tigers can clinch a top-two district seeding with a win. The boys’ game starts at roughly 7:30, as the Tigers look to maintain their hold on second place in the district.
