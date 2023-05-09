KINGSTON — The Meigs County Lady Tigers softball team fell 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion versus the Kingston Lady Yellow Jackets Tuesday, putting them one game away from elimination.
Sierra Howard struck out nine and only allowed one earned run in her seven innings of work. She also drove in the team’s only run on a hard single, a ground ball to center field. Kennedy Majors advanced home on a throwing error by the Lady Jackets.
The game went back and forth as each team’s pitchers matched scoreless innings, but the Lady Tigers scratched ahead in the sixth inning to seemingly seize control of the game heading into the final inning.
The Lady Jackets started the seventh inning with a double, but Howard struck out the next two hitters. The Lady Jackets were down to their final out when they drew a walk via hit-by-pitch.
The next batter walked on a close check swing where the umpire deemed she didn’t swing. With the bases loaded, a single to left field drove in the winning runs and the Lady Jackets walked off to advance.
The Lady Tigers committed four errors in the game that resulted in the runs.
Meigs (19-8) has now dropped to the loser’s bracket of the District 3-2A tournament and the loss requires them to defeat rival Tellico Plains on Wednesday, who they just defeated 1-0 Friday. The Lady Tigers have won all three matchups with the Lady Bears prior to Wednesday’s game.
“I told the girls it’s totally up to them. We’ll find out how much they want to keep playing softball this year,” Meigs head coach Jeff Davis said. “This game is over. We’ll come back tomorrow to see if we want to play.”
Davis noted that he was happy with Howard’s performance in Tuesday’s game.
“Howard pitched a three-hitter and got the only hit we had,” he said.
A win over Tellico on Wednesday would put the Lady Tigers into the district title picture, needing to beat Kingston twice for the crown. It would also clinch a spot in the region tournament. A loss would end the season.
“I told them we got to come back fighting or we can lay down and go home,” Davis said.
Wednesday’s game took place after deadline for Thursday’s edition of The DPA.
