Tennessee Wesleyan’s women rallied from an 11-point deficit to take down Kentucky Christian on the road 63-58 Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-2, 4-2 AAC) trailed 39-28 in the first minute of the third quarter after KCU made a 3-pointer to extend its eight-point halftime lead, but consecutive baskets from Jordan Wright, Ashley Baxter and Cambree Mayo were the start of TWU outscoring its opponent 16-6 the rest of the period.
A Chloe Yearwood trey and Hannah Cherry deuce momentarily put Wesleyan ahead 44-43. KCU retook a 45-43 lead to end the third quarter, but threes from Cherry and Mayo with a Yearwood two in between, and three Baxter free throws built a 55-49 lead for TWU with five minutes left.
KCU retook a 56-55 lead, but Cherry and Wright each made a basket and combined to make their last four free throws to make up the Lady Bulldogs’ winning 8-2 run.
Cherry led TWU with 15 points, and Wright and Baxter each scored 13 and Mayo 10. Madison McClurg crashed the boards for 18 rebounds to go with her five points.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 5-4 AAC) led 18-9 eight minutes in and were still clinging ahead 25-21 with six minutes before halftime before KCU closed the half on an 18-6 run.
TWU trailed 38-31 at halftime and rallied twice to tie the game 41-41 and 44-44 I the first seven minutes, but KCU regained the lead and held the Bulldogs off the rest of the second half. Wesleyan stayed within single digits the rest of the game but never got over the hump.
Ty Patterson led TWU with 18 points, Billy Balogun had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryant Bernard added 15 points in the loss.
Both Wesleyan teams continue on the road Tuesday, traveling to Truett-McConnell with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7.
