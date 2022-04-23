CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s control of the softball game took all of one-third of an inning to slip away.
Cleveland scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, all with two outs, sending the Lady Cherokees tumbling to a 7-3 defeat Thursday at Cleveland High School in a critical District 5-4A game.
“We made a few errors early on in that inning,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “I tell the girls all the time that you’ve got to make the plays you’re supposed to make. And we didn’t. And then they hit the ball. They got a few on with a hit batter and a couple of errors. They hit the ball and drove them in. It’s one of those things where the faucet was turned on and we couldn’t find the knob. And it kept on running and running. Again, I sound like a broken record, but we’ve got to play seven innings. We have that one inning that always gets us every week, almost.”
McMinn (11-8, 5-4 District 5-4A) had jumped ahead in the top of third inning, with Sierra Tate hitting a one-out single and Lexi Cooley following up with a double to put runners in scoring position. Taylor Hancock then cashed in both runs with her double. But a fly out and groundout kept the Lady Tribe from adding to that 2-0 lead.
Sadie Brazzell’s solo home run to lead off the fourth extended the Lady Cherokees’ lead to 3-0. But Cleveland then started turning momentum its way, scratching a run across in the bottom of the fourth after a lead-off double.
“We started with some momentum, but I think we took our foot off the gas. We thought three (runs) was going to be enough, even though we were saying it’s not going to be,” Rogers said. “So once they got momentum it was hard to recover.”
A McMinn throwing error put the first runner on base for Cleveland (14-11, 8-3) in the bottom of the fifth. Brazzell struck out the next two batters, but with two outs, a stolen base and a wild pitch sent that runner home and cut the Lady Tribe lead to 3-2.
A walk, hit batter and another base on balls loaded the bases, and an infield single from Allison Turner brought home Cleveland’s tying run. Another hit batter, still with bases loaded, sent home the Lady Raiders’ go-ahead run and ended Brazzell’s time in the circle.
McKenzie Wall took over at pitcher in relief, and Keaton Wheeler greeted her with a three-run double that proved the knockout blow, extending Cleveland’s lead to the final margin.
“It’s something we’re working on, and it’s not really something you can coach,” Rogers said. “It’s something they’ve got to work on. We’re working on trying to mentally tough. You’ve got to realize that you can’t change the previous play. The only thing you can do is make up for it the next. And momentum is a big part of this game. Cleveland got momentum that one inning, and we couldn’t get it turned off.”
McMinn went out in order in the sixth inning. A walk and hit batter put runners at first and second for the Lady Cherokees in the seventh with one out, but a ground out and fly out ended the game.
With the loss, the Lady Tribe fell below the Lady Raiders in the District 5-4A standings. McMinn has three district games remaining in the regular season.
The Lady Cherokees play a non-district game 6 p.m. Monday at Lenoir City, then come home Tuesday for a 5 p.m. first pitch against district opponent Ooltewah. McMinn is also home 5 p.m. Wednesday against Walker Valley and on the road 5 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.