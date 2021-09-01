McMinn County discovered last week it can still play a physical brand of football despite all of the seniors it graduated from last year’s team.
The Cherokees are about to put that ability to the test when they begin Region 4-5A play 7:30 p.m Friday at Rhea County High School, against a program that prides itself on physicality as much as the Tribe does.
McMinn (1-1) is seeking to build on a 199-yard team rushing performance from last week’s narrow loss to a more experienced Class 6A Cleveland squad – and coach Bo Cagle believes it will be necessary to do so.
“We showed we can be a physical team when we want to running the ball,” Cagle said. “And those are things we’re going to have to do to be a championship team. We’re going to have to be physical this week just to hold up. Rhea County is going to pack them all in there and they’re going to try to bloody your nose. And we’ve got to be able to stand tall, and if we can’t we’re going to be in big trouble.
“We’ve got to build on being tough, hard-nosed kids to be able to stop them from making plays. We’re going to want to score more points than we did Friday night, and we’re going to need to do that to beat Rhea.”
Friday will be the first time McMinn plays the Golden Eagles (0-1) after a two-year hiatus in the long-standing rivalry. But Rhea, under coach Mark Pemberton, still runs a misdirection-based running offense, lining up with two tight ends in a double wing formation “about 90% of the time,” Cagle estimates.
“They put everybody within a five-yard box or probably less than that and just grind away at you,” Cagle said. “So we’re not really used to that and probably not made for it. So it’ll be a challenge for our defense for sure.”
Rhea is guided by its quarterback, 6’2”, 170-pound sophomore Kaleb Martin, on offense.
“Their offensive line really makes them go, and they can really block up front,” Cagle said. “And their quarterback really runs the show real well for them, and everybody else is just good football players.
“When he’s in there, everything just seems to flow better.”
Defensively, Rhea will bring a different look than McMinn has seen in the past two weeks in the form of the 3-3-stack, which could be a challenge for a Cherokee offensive line still breaking in four new starters. Rain much of this week has also cut into the Tribe’s practice time.
“With really an offense, and in particular, an offensive line with little to no experience at all, a different front is going to be hard to learn right off the bat,” Cagle said. “So you hope you can do as much as you can this week, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to get a whole lot of practice time for the weather, so it’s going to be tough.
“That 3-3-stack brings pressure from all different areas, they move people around, so it makes it hard to know who you’re blocking. So you’ve got to be very disciplined on your rules and do things right.”
Also a challenge for McMinn is the relatively little film footage available for the Golden Eagles. Rhea’s game last week against Elizabethton was canceled due to COVID-19-related issues. The Eagles have only played one game so far, a 41-13 loss to an Alcoa team that makes a lot of its opponents look worse than they really are.
“Alcoa’s pretty dang good, so you can’t tell how good or how bad anybody is,” Cagle said. “Our big concern is being able to stop them on defense and being able to block them on offense. So I don’t know, maybe we can get them on the perimeter, I’m not sure.”
