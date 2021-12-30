OOLTEWAH — Energetic starts have gotten Meigs County to the brink of a tournament championship.
The Lady Tigers jumped ahead of Signal Mountain 19-6 at the end of the first quarter, then held on for a 52-46 win in the Best of Preps Tournament semifinals Tuesday at East Hamilton High School.
“We’ve been starting out getting after everybody, and these past two days these girls have played extremely hard,” said Meigs coach Derika Jenkins. “And in order for us to be successful tomorrow, that same energy will need to carry on.”
Talley Lawson, Cayden Hennessee and Sara Swafford all made a pair of baskets, with Julia Howard and Kaydence Schaumburg also contributing a bucket each in the Lady Tigers’ hot start Tuesday. Meigs (7-5) led 33-20 at halftime, but Signal outscored the Lady Tigers 16-9 in the third quarter to pull within 42-36 heading into the fourth.
“They got after us a little at the end,” Jenkins said. “They definitely came out in the second half ready to play. They got after us. They’re a well coached team.”
Meigs, however, scored 10 points in the fourth to hold on and advance to the title game, which took place Wednesday back at East Hamilton against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe from Georgia. The championship game took place after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
“From what little I saw, they’re quick, they can shoot the three,” said Jenkins of Lakeview. “They seem to try to get after people as well. It’s going to be good for us.”
The Lady Tigers are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at McMinn County.
The Lady Tigers took a 25-20 lead into halftime, and Cayden Hennessee scored six of her 11 points in the third quarter to help Meigs build a 41-32 cushion heading into the fourth.
Sara Swafford score seven of her nine points in the final period, including a 3-pointer, to help secure the win.
