The District 5-AA Baseball Tournament is set to get underway on Thursday and if the regular season is any indication anything can happen.
McMinn Central Coach Chris Shepherd agreed that it’s a tournament in which nobody can be counted out.
“Meigs has two good arms. Polk has two good arms,” Shepherd said. “Loudon has three or four good arms and some good hitters. Sequoyah has some big guys and they have a good arm. Sweetwater has some guys that can swing it and throw strikes.”
Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts agreed that the tournament is wide open.
“The teams are well coached in this district,” Roberts said. “Everybody’s No. 1 pitcher will be squaring off against each other. I think it will be a good tournament and any team can make it out to the region (tournament).”
No. 6 seed McMinn Central will travel to No. 3 Sweetwater on Thursday while No. 5 Sequoyah will visit No. 4 Polk County. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m.
The Chargers are currently 8-17 and Shepherd said it’s been a long year. But that could all change with a good showing in the tournament.
While he has been frustrated at times, he believes his team can put together some good games because of the improvement made throughout the year.
“I love my guys. They are a lot of fun to be around. Just losing a year of development (because of COVID) and guys not being around it (baseball), hurt the team. But I love the guys and would do anything for them,” he said. “And I believe in them. We won eight baseball games. Every one of these seniors, I’m not sure won eight games their whole careers.”
At this point, it’s a new season and the district title is up for grabs.
“Everything is wiped clean,” Shepherd said. “Everything up to this point doesn’t matter.”
It’s been a long year for the Chargers, but Shepherd said his team has improved. Eliminating mistakes and not giving up free bases will be critical for Central’s chances.
“We have to stop giving up freebies,” Shepherd said. “We have to stop giving up hitting batters and walks. We have got to limit errors. When you give up an extra 10 or so runners, you will give up runs. If we can do that, we can be dangerous with the way we can swing the bats. But got to omit errors and walks.”
For Meigs, Roberts said the Tigers have had success in the past with good pitching and defense and enough offense at the right times.
“It starts on the hill,” Roberts said. “We have to throw strikes and not give up walks, not giving up free bases. We’ve had success in the past with good pitching and defense.
“Offensively we’ve got to hit the ball, but more importantly got to have the timely hits.”
The top two teams from the district tournament will advance to the region tournament against the top two teams from District 6-AA in Chattanooga.
The winner of the district tournaments will host the region tournament while the No. 2 teams will travel.
