KNOXVILLE — Life just got harder for opponents of Tennessee softball.
Former Meigs County pitcher and Fairview Academy student Ashley Rogers has decided to come back for her final year of softball for the Lady Vols.
Despite the fact that she loves softball and loves the people at the University of Tennessee, it wasn’t a slam dunk that she would be back. The main reason for her hesitation is the toll on her body.
“It was a tough decision,” Rogers said. “I’ve had some injuries about every year I’ve pitched. I don’t think I’ll ever be 100%. It’s been mostly stress and overuse injuries. But I wasn’t ready to hang up the cleats. I’m grateful for the opportunity that a lot of people don’t get. I still love playing.”
It’s not like she doesn’t have options. Rogers, 22, graduated from UT last September with a degree in Kinesiology and is working on her masters in Biomechanics, which is the study of human motion.
She is hoping to be accepted into medical school, which seems very likely as she graduated summa cum laude (cumulative GPA of 3.85 or above). She has also thought about playing in a professional league.
“Nothing is off the table,” Rogers said.
Rogers would even be willing to go to UT’s rival, Vanderbilt, for graduate school. Does that mean she would turn into a Commodore fan?
“I don’t know about that,” Rogers said.
Rogers, as one would expect, dominated in high school. While she has done very well — she led the Lady Vols with a 2.01 ERA with four shutouts and three saves — she laments every mistake she makes. In high school, she struck out the majority of the batters she faced, but the hitters in the SEC are obviously exponentially better, so pitching is much harder.
“It’s very draining emotionally,” Rogers said. “You really have to dive in every day. You’re in the circle and all eyes are on you. I’m a perfectionist in everything I do and when things don’t go just right I can get frustrated.”
Rogers said the coaches and friends that she has at UT have helped her navigate through the injuries and tough days.
“That was a big part of my decision to come back,” Rogers said. “I have the support of everybody here. I just cancel out the outside noise and listen to my inner circle.”
While pitching in the SEC is tough, Rogers has still had a lot of success. She was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament Team and is on the USA Softball National Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List.
Rogers throws hard, with her pitches traveling between 60-70 mph, with the distance between the pitching circle and home plate being just 43 feet. But she has more than just velocity in her arsenal.
“I like spinning the ball and watching the movement more than just throwing hard,” Rogers said.
Despite her busy schedule, Rogers still keeps up with Meigs County softball and tries to make at least one game a year.
“I still communicate with them, with Jeff (Davis, head coach) and everyone down there,” she said.
Rogers admitted that sometimes college softball, because of the commitment it takes, is more like a job. But she does take the time to have fun and she still loves the game.
Part of the advice she has for young pitchers in middle school and high school is to stop and have fun, along with putting in the hard work it takes to become a collegiate athlete.
“I’d just tell them to keep at it,” Rogers said. “Have fun with your teammates and keep working hard.”
