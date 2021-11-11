DECATUR — In tournament time it’s survive and advance no matter how good or bad a team played.
Tennessee Wesleyan didn’t play its best game, according to TWU Coach Luke Winter, but the Bulldogs survived a penalty shootout to earn the victory in Tuesday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference semifinals over St. Andrews.
The game was tied 1-1 going to the shootout.
“We didn’t play very well,” Winter said. “We had been playing better. But I would rather play poorly and win than play good and lose.”
The AAC Tournament has been filled with upsets in the first two rounds and TWU, the No. 4 seed, was in danger against No. 8 seed St. Andrews before pulling out the win.
TWU will face either Point or Montreat on Friday in the AAC finals at home and Winter expects another close game.
The game time has yet to be determined.
“The top eight teams in the conference are all good so this is a tough tournament,” Winter said. “It is going to be tight.”
TWU 1, St. Andrews 1 (TWU wins on penalty kicks)
Wesleyan controlled possession for much of the first half, but it was the Knights that scored first, finding the back of the net at the 24:47 mark.
The Bulldogs countered with a goal at the 38:24 mark shortly before halftime. The score came off a corner kick that ended up in front of the goal that Lewis Menga kicked into the net.
Wynand Wessels picked up the assist.
Neither team scored in the second half, but Wesleyan had to fend off several attacks in the closing minutes.
With about three minutes remaining in the second half the Knights had several dangerous scoring chances, but TWU goalie Michael Garrihy parried away the shots.
The half ended in a 1-1 tie and neither team scored in the two overtime periods, so the game went to penalty kicks.
Making kicks for Wesleyan were Wessels, Billy Boag and Juan Alvarez-Acosta. Both teams missed one of their first four shots, with Wesleyan’s going off the post and Garrihy making a save.
In the final round of penalty kicks, Garrihy made another save and then Pedro Diaz slotted home the game-winning penalty.
The Bulldogs outshot the Knights 19-10 overall and 6-4 in shots on goal. Wesleyan was on the attack more often, especially in the first half and in overtime, and held a 9-3 advantage in corners – one of which resulted in a goal.
Garrihy made three saves for the Bulldogs.
