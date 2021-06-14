Tayler Saucedo finally got the call he had been long been working and waiting for.
The former Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher, who had been picked in the 21st round of the 2015 MLB draft, was promoted to the Toronto Blue Jays’ major league roster Saturday morning. Saucedo’s first two games on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster were Saturday and Sunday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, both of which were Toronto wins of 7-2 and 18-4.
TWU coach Billy Berry knew from talking with the scout who drafted Saucedo that a spot in the big leagues could be coming soon for the 27-year-old lefty.
“The possibility was there, but nobody really knew when,” said Berry in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “So it was really cool yesterday (Saturday) when he called me – he called about 8 o’clock yesterday morning — and he told me.”
Saucedo, who played the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Bulldogs, worked his way up through the minor league ranks, moving up from A to AA in 2018, and then from AA to AAA in the middle of the 2019 season.
With the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays’ AAA affiliate, Saucedo compiled a 6-1 record through seven starts in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, but Saucedo, shifting his role to a relief pitcher, came out stronger than ever for 2021.
Saucedo dropped his earned run average (ERA) from 4.85 in 2019 to 2.20 in 2021, and improved his strikeouts to walk ratio from 2.30 to 10.50. That kind of improvement led to Saucedo getting the call to the big leagues.
It was a similar kind of improvement Saucedo had shown between his sophomore and his junior years at Wesleyan, which had made him a draft prospect in 2015. Between 2014 and 2015, Saucedo had dropped his ERA from 6.49 to 1.96 and dropped his opponents’ batting average against him from .312 to .176.
In the 2015 season, Saucedo had a 5-2 record and struck out 59 batters in 59 2/3 innings.
“He’s just continued to get better, and I think that’s a testament to, one, his maturity as a person and his maturity as a player,” Berry said. “Tayler wasn’t a super-high draft pick coming out of Wesleyan, but I think in all the times I have had to spend with him over the years since he left here, I think one of the reasons you see that kind of progression is his progression as a person.
“And that’s a testament to his mom and dad – his mom and his stepdad – and obviously his time at Wesleyan and then his opportunity to be a professional athlete and it that seriously and putting in that work every single day. And obviously that work paid off Saturday.”
Between Saucedo’s major league promotion and former TWU ace Cole Bellair signing a contract with the Minnesota Twins the previous Sunday, it’s been quite a week for the Wesleyan baseball program to boast about – even taking a little bit of the sting away from this year’s Bulldogs’ earlier-than-expected end to their season short of the NAIA World Series.
“I say this, and I’ve told my wife this: God works in different ways,” Berry said. “And as much heartbreak as we’ve all felt over the course of the last two or three weeks for our kids, with our season ending early and that sort of thing with as well as they’ve played and as hard as they played, how we’ve been dealing with that.
“Still, yet, for Cole (Bellair) to be signed earlier in the week by the Twins, and then for Tayler to be called up to the big leagues. We’ve had a lot of good blessings the last week in the midst of things ending a lot sooner than we wanted it to with this year’s team.”
And the success of previous Bulldogs in professional baseball is something Berry considers its own selling point.
“I think what it shows, it shows the longevity of the program, and not only the kids who played this year, but those who came before them,” Berry said. “These kids this year had such great success and now these guys that played here in the past are still having success. And they’re still attached to the program. It was a proud week for me.”
