HARRIMAN – A shorthanded McMinn Central boys' basketball team put together the kind of performance that has to make head coach Daniel Curtis feel good about the squad's depth moving past the New Year.
The Chargers steadily pulled away to a 69-43 win over tournament hosts Harriman in their first of two games Thursday in the Harriman Christmas Classic, despite missing leading scorer Gabe Masingale and seniors Isaiah Edmonds and Novice Cox, all of them with family over the holidays.
Raymond McCarty, a sophomore, led four double-digit scorers for Central (5-9) with 17 points. Will Cooper and McCain Baker netted 12 points each, and sophomore Carter Anderson contributed 11 in his first high school start. Brayden Bystry nearly joined the double-figures ranks with nine points.
"Carter Anderson started his first high school game and stepped up and did a really good job,” Curtis said. “Jake Goodin came off the bench and did a really good job. So did Brayden Bystry. I'm happy for those guys getting experience while the other guys are out. They just played together, played hard and did what they're supposed to do.”
McCarty scored seven of Central's 13 points in the first quarter, as the Chargers built a 13-6 lead. Anderson, McCarty and Cooper scored four each, and Bystry hit a two and a three in the second quarter, as Central continued to grow its lead to 32-18 at halftime.
Cooper drilled two 3-pointers on the way to an eight-point third quarter, and Central led 51-30 heading into the fourth, where it continued to outscore the Blue Devils 18-13.
"Some of those could've had a few more. They were being too unselfish a lot of times, passing up a good shot to get a better one,” Curtis said. “So it's just a good team effort tonight. We played well, and we played hard. I was proud of them.”
The Chargers played their second game of the Harriman Christmas Classic 3 p.m. Friday against Wartburg.
Central is back in action Thursday, Jan. 5, in The Roundhouse against Christian Academy of Knoxville. The girls' game tips off first at 6 p.m. and the boys follow at roughly 7:30.
