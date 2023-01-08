KINGSTON – The Lady Tigers renewed their commitment to defense after halftime, and it turned a back-and-forth game into a comfortable – and critical – victory.
Meigs County got the separation it needed with a 15-6 third quarter and rode to a 49-35 win Friday at Kingston High School. With the win, the Lady Tigers tightened their hold on a top-two spot in District 3-2A ahead of the now third-place Lady Jackets.
"We started out slow tonight, and I'll take responsibility for that, that is my fault,” said Meigs assistant coach Bryson Baker, heading the Lady Tigers for the second straight game with head coach Derika Jenkins still out after having her child the previous Saturday. “But in the first half we were playing too much on our heels on defense, and we would pick up just near full-court, but then we'd be on our heels and they would just go right by us. We had a really hard time keeping them in front of us early in the first half and into the second quarter.
“So the only adjustment to make was get off our heels and just sit down and play quality defense and get quality stops. We quit pressing early there and we knew we would just have to pack it in and cut off their dribble penetration.”
Meigs (12-6, 4-0 District 3-2A) trailed 11-9 after the first quarter. A Mattie Moore go-ahead 3-pointer was the first of four lead changes in the second quarter, but a Talley Lawson triple put the Lady Tigers ahead for good at 19-17. But two threes from Kingston off dribble penetration prevented Meigs from pulling away, and it led just 26-23 at halftime.
But the Lady Tigers forced Kingston into making just one of its first eight shot attempts out of the break, and Julia Howard scored eight of her 12 points and Lainey Fitzgerald seven of her 11, the two posts combining for all of Meigs' third-quarter points. The Lady Tigers led 41-29 heading into the fourth.
"They work so hard, and sometimes it doesn't always show up in the statline, but they work their tails off,” Baker said of Howard and Fitzgerald. “And that's not just scoring, but that's rebounding and defending in the low post. And Lainey and Julia both had to guard a lot more on the floor tonight because they were putting us in situations where they had four or five guards on the floor, so I could not be prouder of their effort. And Lila Brown got in there and had to guard a little bit out on the floor, too, and that's not something we're always used to doing as post players, but they got it done tonight, so I could not be prouder of them.”
Meigs' defensive effort continued in the fourth quarter as it held the Lady Jackets (8-3, 2-2) to only two field goals. Lawson scored four of the Lady Tigers' points in the final period to also finish with 12 points.
YELLOWJACKETS 82, TIGERS 72: Try as Meigs boys' head coach Sammy Perkinson and staff did leading up to a clash of teams with undefeated district records, they just could not match Kingston's speed in practice.
And it took the Tigers (8-9, 3-1) almost three whole quarters of Friday's road game to adjust, as they fell behind 54-34 before ending the third period on a 9-0 run. Meigs closed to within five points five times in the fourth quarter, but its deficit ultimately proved too much to overcome.
"Bottom line is, we couldn't simulate the speed they play at and their press in practice,” Perkinson said. “I tried to, but it's kind of like when we went to Hampton for two years in a row with that great team that I had and we were down 17 one year and 18 the other at halftime because I couldn't simulate what was fixing to happen. They had to get out there and get in it.
"And that's what I told them at halftime, I said, 'Listen, we've been here before. We couldn't simulate it in practice. I tried to tell you that. But now you've got 16 minutes behind you and you should be ready for it now in the second half. Let's inch back into this thing.'”
Levi Caldwell scored Meigs' first eight points, but the Tigers still fell behind 20-8. Meigs ended the opening quarter on a 6-0 run with 3-pointers from Easton Meadows and Dez Smith, and another Smith three and deuces from Ethan and Easton Meadows drew Meigs within 23-21 early in the second.
But Kingston (10-2, 4-0) proceeded to force six Tigers turnovers and fuel a 15-2 run the other way. Tuff Ricker's putback ended the Yellowjackets' burst near the end of the half, but Meigs was still staring at a 38-25 deficit at halftime. And the Tigers missed their first five shots of the third quarter and fell behind by 20 points for the first of two times, 49-29.
Ethan Meadows sparked the Tigers' quarter-ending run with a triple and a steal-and-score, and Payton Armour and Easton Meadows followed to trim Meigs' deficit to 54-43 to start the fourth.
The two Meadows, Armour and Ty Kraskouskas got the Tigers started in the final period with an 8-2 run, and they were down only 56-51.
But each time Meigs closed to within five points, Kingston responded – three times with a 3-pointer, another time with a three-point play and another with a pair of made free throws.
The Tigers' last five-point deficit was 67-62 before the last of Will Mioduski's six threes for Kingston. Aaron Layne, who scored a game-high 28 points for the Yellowjackets, drained two more threes in the last 2:39, and Meigs got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Armour led the Tigers with 21 points, and Ethan Meadows scored 18, Levi Caldwell 11 and Easton Meadows nine.
"I was proud of them just to cut into their lead and get ourselves an opportunity down the stretch with three minutes and something to go,” Perkinson said. "We just couldn't get over that hump. They'd make a good basketball play. They're a good team. They're deep, and they pressure you from start to finish. (Kingston head coach) Joe (Layne) does a really nice job with them, he's a really good coach, and when he gets players who can play that style, he's pretty good. And he's got that kind of players.”
Meigs is back in action Tuesday at home against area and district rival McMinn Central, with the girls' game at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at roughly 7:30. The girls' game is a battle of the two remaining teams with undefeated district records, while in the boys' game, the Tigers will look to maintain a hold on the second-place spot in the district.
