DECATUR – Meigs County took care of its home court Tuesday night as they knocked off the Loudon Redskins 71-65 in the consolation game of the District 3-2A tournament.
Ethan Meadows exploded with 37 points while seniors Payton Armour added 14 and Levi Caldwell pumped in 12 to lead the Tigers to victory.
"Good win for my seniors," Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson said. "We are not guaranteed to come back here and play on our home court. Good for them to leave their senior year on a win on their home court."
The Tigers started fast, outscoring the Redskins 25-16 and never trailing in the ball game. They closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run. Armour scored 13 in the first, almost outscoring Loudon's team himself.
The Redskins did, however, make a second quarter push themselves as they settled into the game. They outscored the Tigers 19-16 in the second frame, but the Tigers still took a 41-35 lead into halftime.
Coming out in the second half, the Tigers went ice cold from the field as they only scored seven points in the quarter. Missed layups and missed shots allowed the Redskins to cut into the lead a little more going into the fourth quarter.
Now only leading 48-46 heading to the final period, the Tigers found their offense again as they scored 23 points in the final period. They held the Redskins to 19 in the same stretch to hold on to win late.
The Tigers hit 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game. Armour poured in 11 points in the fourth.
"I thought we played really well at times and not so good at times but it was enough to get the win," Perkinson said.
With the win, the Tigers advance to the Region 2-2A tournament as the three seed, where they are set to travel to Tyner Academy. The Rams fell to Brainerd in the District 4-2A title game Tuesday, 54-48.
Perkinson knows that his team will face particularly tough competition coming up, but feels like his team can compete with anyone.
"We're going to have to play better defense, shoot the ball better and make the extra passes. We just can't come out versus those types of teams and make two passes and a shot. We have to move the ball, that's what we have to do," Perkinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.