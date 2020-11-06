McMinn County football faces something of a double-edged sword with its region placement for the next two years.
The Cherokees discovered that they will be placed in a Region 4-5A of only five teams, as the TSSAA released the new district and region alignments for all sports Thursday morning on its website. These alignments will be in effect for the next two academic years of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
All schools have until the TSSAA Board of Control’s meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, to petition any of their teams’ placements.
Joining McMinn in its football region are Walker Valley, Rhea County, Ooltewah and Howard, which will make for the smallest region in Class 5A the next two years.
While that means the Cherokees’ road to the playoffs becomes easier, possibly needing to only win one region game to get into the postseason, it also makes scheduling non-region games much more difficult. McMinn will have six of those to schedule.
“They put you in those smaller regions, and we’ve won nine games each of the last two years,” said McMinn football coach and athletic director Bo Cagle. “It’s hard to find people to play you. That’s the only concern I’ve got. I like the area and the teams in our area.”
Presumably, traditional rivals Bradley Central and McMinn Central will speak for two of McMinn’s non-region vacancies. Cagle said Cleveland, also a classic rival, is also likely to remain on the schedule as a non-region opponent. McMinn will find out how its new region schedule and open date shake out at the meeting of the new region Tuesday.
With McMinn back in the same region with Walker Valley and Rhea County, that will end a two-year hiatus with those two area rivals. The Cherokees played Walker Valley for 12 straight years from 2007-2018, winning all games against the Mustangs. And Rhea is McMinn’s second-oldest rivalry after Bradley Central.
“The last couple of years, we haven’t gotten to play them, and they’re close to us,” Cagle said. “So it’ll be fun to play teams who are as close to the vicinity of the area as they are.”
As far as the makeup of the region itself, coach Jason Fitzgerald was all praises.
“Talking about Tellico, Polk, Bledsoe and Marion, we’ve got a lot of schools that are really similar to us, similar rural areas,” Fitzgerald said. “And then you throw Tyner in there, who we used to have in our region. Coach (Wayne) Turner is a great guy, does a great job. It ought to be a fun region.”
However, even though Meigs gets to stay largely in the south part of the state, it actually does not make a huge difference in travel. Fitzgerald mentioned that Marion County, which is the furthest opponent in Meigs’ new region, is an 80-mile trip.
On the other hand, the Tigers’ furthest trip in their current region is Cumberland Gap, which is only 50 miles longer at 130. And Meigs to Oneida is 90 miles.
“We could get to Rockwood as quick as we could get to anywhere in the new region,” Fitzgerald said.
The football Chargers remain in Region 3-3A, along with current members Sweetwater, Loudon, Signal Mountain and Brainerd. The only change is the loss of Red Bank, which grew in enrollment enough to move up to Class 4A. No other team replaces Red Bank, leaving a five-member Region 3-3A.
“I’m very pleased with how it turned out,” said Central athletic director Brent Masingale. “Our district and region opponents stayed relatively intact and travel isn’t going to be an issue.”
For basketball, baseball and softball, the number of the district has changed, as it is now District 3-AA. But in it with Central is Meigs County, along with Sweetwater and Loudon. Tellico Plains, which had traditionally been in the same district with Central and Meigs in those sports, is also back. Kingston joins the new District 3-AA to make up a six-team district.
The change in district number means that Central and Meigs would be matched up against schools to the northeast of the state for sectionals, instead of toward the middle of the state as has been traditional. Alcoa, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Pigeon Forge, Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene are a few of the possible substate opponents.
Sequoyah is gone, as it is Class AAA now with those sports increasing to four classes. Also gone, however, is Polk County, which was moved to the region’s opposing District 4-AA, along with Chattanooga area schools Brainerd, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, Marion County and Tyner Academy.
However, the region’s opposing District 8-AA has added Soddy-Daisy, which dropped down from AAA, and Signal Mountain, which climbed up from Class A. The addition of those two schools likely spell a much tougher road in the Region 4-AA tournament for Central soccer teams.
Soddy-Daisy is a perennial powerhouse particularly in girls’ soccer, and Signal Mountain’s girls recently wrapped up a state championship three-peat in Class A. Signal’s boys have also reached the last two state tournaments.
In both cases, many of the familiar rivals are there, with Bradley Central, Cleveland, Ooltewah and Walker Valley all present. Also coming back to McMinn’s district in all four of those sports is Rhea County, which had been traditionally in McMinn’s district. Howard also joins McMinn’s district in all four of those sports.
East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy dropped down to Class AAA in basketball, baseball and softball and are gone from McMinn’s district in those sports.
The opposing District 6-AAAA in basketball, baseball and softball and 6-AAA in soccer, however, look quite different. In all four sports, the opposing district in the region is Coffee County, Franklin County, Shelbyville Central and Warren County.
Of note, Cookeville in soccer, traditionally a region rival, is now a potential sectional opponent for McMinn, as Cookeville’s soccer teams got moved to Region 4-AAA and District 7-AAA.
Central’s District 5-AA now adds Alcoa to the current mix of Kingston, Loudon and Sequoyah.
Meigs’ District 4-A lost Brainerd and adds Lookout Valley. Remaining in the district are CSAS, Chattanooga Girls’ Leadership Academy, Copper Basin, Polk, Tellico and Tyner.
