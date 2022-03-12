COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 18 Tennessee Lady Vol softball team rides a seven-game win streak into conference play on the road this weekend, traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to face the No. 8/14 Tigers in a three-game SEC opening weekend series.
Friday’s opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday’s matchups are currently scheduled for 2 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Due to below freezing temperatures and the forecast of snow in the Columbia area this weekend, fans are encouraged to stay tuned with UTSports.com/softball and @Vol_Softball social media pages for any potential game time changes for the series at Missouri.
BROADCAST INFO: Friday and Sunday’s matchups will be broadcasted online via SEC Network+ (ESPN.com/watch or ESPN app), with Ben Arnet and Team USA softball alum Nicole Hudson-Entz on the call. Saturday’s action will be televised on SEC Network as Eric Frede and LVFL Madison Shipman will call Game 2 of the series remotely.
A free online audio broadcast of all three games featuring voice of the Lady Vols softball team Brian Rice will be available on UTSports.com. Watch and listen links for all three contests in Columbia can be found on the Tennessee softball schedule page and will be shared daily on @Vol_Softball social channels.
LAST TIME OUT: The Lady Vols rounded out an undefeated seven-game homestand on Tuesday, run-ruling Austin Peay 9-1 in five innings. Junior outfielder Madison Webber ended the game with a walkoff two-run blast, while Lair Beautae and Ashley Morgan each went yard with solo bombs.
THE EDMOUNDSON SHOW: Graduate pitcher Erin Edmoundson has stood out in the circle for UT in non-conference play, compiling a 9-1 record in 13 appearances and leading the Lady Vol pitching staff in ERA (1.15), innings pitched (60.2) and strikeouts (52).
MILLOY MANIA: Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy has undoubtedly been UT’s top performer at the plate, leading the Big Orange in batting average (.368), runs (25), hits (25), homers (9), RBIs (22), HBP (9) & steals (13).
Since moving into the leadoff spot on Feb. 17, Milloy has been remarkably productive in the first inning for the Lady Vols. As UT’s first batter in the opening frame, Milloy hits .385 (5-for-13) with a .556 OBP (10-for-18) and has crushed an SEC-best three leadoff bombs this season.
Milloy has reached on 10-of-18 leadoff plate appearances and has scored eight runs in the first inning this season. UT is 6-2 when she scores in the opening frame.
MASHING IT: The Lady Vols have combined for 33 home runs through the first 22 games of the season, and UT’s 1.50 HRs per game rank second in the SEC and t-9th in the country. Tennessee has two or more homers in 10 games already this season, compared to 16 all of last year.
ROBBING THE BASES: When a Lady Vol speedster resides on first base, there’s a great chance she will make a dash for second on the ensuing at-bat. UT is 43-for-47 on stolen bases this season, and its 1.95 steals per game rank second in the SEC and 16th in the nation.
15 & 6: Tennessee’s 1-2 hitters, outfielders Kiki Milloy and Amanda Ayala, have both reached base in 15 consecutive games heading into the weekend series at Missouri. The duo also leads UT with six multi-RBI outings apiece.
MILESTONE APPROACHING: The Lady Vols enter the weekend with an all-time record of 1,198-469-2 (.718) in 27 seasons. A series win in Columbia would help UT become the seventh SEC team to eclipse 1,200 program victories and the fourth fastest SEC team to reach the milestone.
NOTING THE OPPONENT: Missouri enters the weekend 16-4 overall in its fourth year under head coach Larissa Anderson with ranked wins over No. 24 Liberty, No. 9 Oregon and No. 5 Washington.
Head Coach: Larissa Anderson (Record at MIZ: 112-53)
Series record: Tennessee leads, 10-9
Last Meeting: No. 16 Missouri took two out of three against No. 15 Tennessee in the final weekend of the 2021 regular season in Knoxville. Ashley Rogers spun a one-hit shutout in the series opener on May 7.
Key Player/Stat: Redshirt seniors Casidy Chaumont and Kimberly Wert pace the Tigers at the plate. Chaumonth touts a team-high .450 batting average, while Wert leads the squad with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.
UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will head from Columbia, Missouri, to Columbia, Tennessee, for the Midstate Classic against Memphis on Tuesday, March 15. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from the championship field at the Ridley Sports Complex.
