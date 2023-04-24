A fast start began what would be a rout of Boyd-Buchanan Monday night by the McMinn County Cherokees.
The Cherokees scored four runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-1 home win in six innings.
The Cherokee offense took the field in the bottom of the first already trailing 1-0, but that didn’t last long as they tied the game with a Mason Roderick sacrifice fly.
The Buccaneers committed six errors in the game and the Cherokees (16-5) scored three runs off one of those errors in the first inning. The Buccaneer first baseman couldn’t field the ball cleanly for the first two runs, allowing Ty Barnett and Coby Wilson to score. The following error came from a passed ball, allowing Jace Hyde to score easily from third base.
“We took advantage of their mistakes and had a good, solid offensive day. I had guys getting on, we ran the bases well, had a couple of timely hits and we were aggressive on some mistakes they made. We just put it all together today,” McMinn head coach Matt Ray said. “Any time we can get a freebie, or if they make an error or passed ball, hit batter, we always have to capitalize on those. When they make a mistake, we will do our best to capitalize on it.”
The Cherokee offense kept adding runs as Reese Fraizer scored in the second inning off a Brooks Berry single, making it 5-1. Berry’s RBI single in the fourth extended his team’s lead to 6-1.
“Brooks Berry swings the bat well, Ty Barnett swings the bat well, we just had a lot of guys that got on that ran the bases well from top to bottom, I thought,” Ray said.
The Cherokees scored their seventh run on another passed ball, giving the Cherokees another free run. The Cherokees added four more runs in the sixth inning to close the game in an 11-1 win.
“Our baserunning was great tonight, we’re just aggressive on that kind of stuff. The games we won, we have been aggressive on the bases; the bottom line is we’re trying to make their defense make a play,” Ray said.
The Cherokees broke a two-game losing streak with Monday’s win.
