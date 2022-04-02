ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central softball trounced Loudon 12-1 in a district matchup on Thursday.
The Lady Chargers cranked out 15 hits while limiting the Lady Redskins to just four.
“I’m happy for them and I’m proud of them,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “We still have some things to work on, but overall I thought we played a pretty solid game today.”
The Lady Chargers (2-5, 1-4 District 3-2A) will travel to rival Meigs County on Monday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Already up 5-0, Central added a pair of runs in the second. Bella Hall led off the inning with a single and scored on a double by Peterson. Later, a double by Wilson scored Peterson to make it 7-0.
Loudon scored one run in the third, but Central got that run back in the fourth when Peterson singled and scored on a hit by Macie Breeden.
The Lady Chargers then put the game away with four runs in the fifth on hits by Peterson, Martin, Jayme Tiberio, Wilson and Macie Breeden.
Peterson went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and scored four runs. Wilson went 3-for-3 with a double and one run scored while Macie Breeden had three hits and scored once. Martin finished with two hits.
Hall was the winning pitcher for Central. She gave up one run on four hits in five innings. She struck out six and walked one.
