DECATUR — COVID-19 strikes again.
The Meigs County School System is canceling all sports at the high school and middle school levels for Thursday and Friday. This will affect Friday night’s football game at The King’s Academy and Thursday’s volleyball game at home against CSAS.
“It’s the times we live in,” Meigs County football Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “You just have to deal with it. It’s like life, things come up and you have to deal with it. We are just going to monitor it and do what is best for the kids.”
Fitzgerald anticipates everything being back to normal on Monday. The Tigers will not take a loss and will head to their next game versus Bledsoe County with a 1-0 record after defeating Sweetwater in the opening game of the season. The King’s Academy, since it is a non-district game, will not be made up.
Meigs County’s volleyball game at CSAS will have to be rescheduled as it is a district game.
“It is disappointing to have to cancel a district game, but it’s early in the season and I’d rather have to reschedule early than when we get down the stretch,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “We want our kids to be safe and this is the best thing for our program.”
Meigs did play Lookout Valley on Tuesday night.
Meigs golf is also affected as they were going to face McMinn at the end of the week, but that game is now off. There will be an attempt to reschedule that game.
McMinn Central Athletic Director Brent Masingale said that, as of now, Central’s games this week are going on as scheduled.
McMinn County Athletic Director Bo Cagle could not be reached for comment.
