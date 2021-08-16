LOUDON — Meigs County and McMinn Central both earned wins during Friday night’s jamboree at Loudon, but most important left without any apparent significant injuries.
The jamboree was broken into 20-minute quarters with a running clock. Everything was full contact except for special teams.
Meigs defeated Lenoir City 13-0 in the first quarter of the jamboree and McMinn Central won 14-7 over Copper Basin. The Tigers used their starters in the first series and then began using backup players the rest of the way.
“We wanted to get out of here without any injuries and we were able to do that,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald. “I think we gave good effort and we didn’t sustain any injuries so it was a good day for us.”
McMinn Central left many of their starters in for the entire quarter. While not suffering any injuries was at the top of the list for the Chargers, Central also wanted to work on some plays and take another — albeit brief — look at personnel.
“I know it’s just a dress rehearsal and just one quarter, but I was really, really pleased with how we competed and got after it,” Central Coach Matt Moody said. “We have gotten better and I think that’s because our players have worked at it. They are starting to understand what we want to do and they are not thinking as much. They can just go out and play, and play at a higher tempo.”
The one negative for Central is a possible minor injury to running back Jyrel Arnwine, who appeared to injure his ankle.
“There are a million negative reasons to play the jamboree and only a few positives, like getting to play in a real-game atmosphere with fans in the stands,” Moody said. “Injuries are one of the negatives. Jyrel hurt his ankle. We had it X-ray’d and it’s not broken, just a sprain. We will treat it this week and see how it goes.”
Moody went on to express how pleased he’s been with Arnwine.
“We had been playing Jyrel at receiver and we were just shuffling people around just to get a look at them and Jyrel looked pretty good at running back,” Moody said. “He has really been progressing well the last few weeks.”
Moody complimented the entire receiver group as having come a long way.
“They don’t care about who gets the ball, they are about winning,” Moody said.
After the Central versus Copper Basin quarter, the individual competitions started. Meigs defensive end Da’Quawn Tatum won the longest throw contest.
Meigs will start the 2021 season on Friday on the road at Sweetwater, which is coached by former Meigs Coach Mike Martin. McMinn Central will, as usual, start the season against rival McMinn County. This year’s Black & Blue game is at McMinn Central.
Quarterback Logan Carroll threw a short pass to receiver Cameron Huckabey, who eluded the first tackler and raced to the end zone — giving a nice stiff arm to the final defender.
The extra point was good to make it 7-0.
Lenoir City had a long drive, though it was helped by several Meigs offsides penalties. Bryson Falls, Eli Malone and Luke Pendergrass each were among those that made tackles on the drive.
On third and long, the 11th play of the drive, Logan Purgason was among the Meigs County tacklers that swarmed in for the quarterback sack. Lenoir City was forced to punt.
Meigs began using a lot of players that are No. 2 on the depth chart and beyond starting with the second offensive series — though several of these so-called backups could see a lot of action in the regular season.
Dylan Carroll had several nice runs as did Bryson Heifner. Meigs just missed on a would-be touchdown pass early in the second drive and later turned the ball over on downs.
Meigs’ defense scored on Lenoir City’s second drive on an interception for a touchdown by Matthew Boshears with 40 seconds left to play.
Quarterback Novice Cox completed a few passes to Bay Harbison, Lucas Eller and McCain Baker. He also had a solid scramble for five yards.
Later in the drive, Cox threw a touchdown pass to Darius Carden. The extra point by Cooper Solsbee made the score 7-0 in favor of Central.
The Cougars countered with their own touchdown drive with the scoring play coming on a quarterback scramble.
With the score tied 7-7, after a few good runs by Jyrel Arnwine, Cox tossed a short pass to Cardin, who outran Copper Basin to the end one. The extra point put Central up 14-7 and that ended up being the final score.
