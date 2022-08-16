McMinn Central has been making it a point this offseason to be more physical on the football field, and the Chargers are about to see just how far they have come in that department.
Matt Moody, entering his second season as the Central head coach, believes McMinn County will bring that physicality, and it will be up to his Chargers to meet it when they open the season with the Black and Blue Game 7:30 p.m. Friday at McMinn County High School’s Cherokee Stadium.
Between his current tenure at Central and his days on the coaching staff at Bradley Central, Moody expects nothing else from the Cherokees.
“In 10, 11 years I guess now, coaching, every year when you play McMinn, you know exactly what to expect as far as, it’s going to be a really, really physical game,” Moody said. “Coach Cagle and that staff that he has does a really, really good job of having those guys prepared and playing hard. And that’s always just a tough, hard-nosed group. And so we know we can expect this thing to be really physical.”
The history of the county rivalry has been one-sided in favor of McMinn, and it has been especially lopsided recently. The Cherokees have lost only one game to the Chargers since 1988 and currently hold a seven-year winning streak in the series. Moreover, the last four Black and Blue Games have been shutouts.
Winning football games requires scoring points, so if Central wants to beat McMinn for just the second time in 35 years, then it will first need to end that shutout streak. Moody believes the Chargers can do that if they execute and play fundamentally sound as they have in their preseason scrimmages, all of which have been wins.
Not that McMinn’s defense will make that an easy task, with the Cherokees returning experience in their linebacking corps and secondary, in particular.
“We’ve told our guys for the past couple of weeks, in talking about McMinn, that we’ve got to play really sound good football,” Moody said. “And we definitely can’t do anything to help them. Defensively, they’ve always been sound and really good at what they do. It’s not like you can go out there and trick them into something else. We’ve just got to execute on offense and play with the tempo that we want. We can’t have penalties and we can’t have turnovers, and when we have opportunities to punch it in we have to do that.”
And then there’s the matter of containing a McMinn offense with senior dual-threat quarterback Jayden Miller in command. Miller torched Central last year with four total touchdowns, two running and two passing.
“He’s a guy who has played a lot of football the past three years and is experienced,” Moody said of Miller. “He’s a strong, physical kid, really, really smart player, and he does a lot for them. For us, we’ve just got to try to do what we can defensively to disguise some things and try to get some pressure on him if we can and just make things difficult for him in the game. But again he’s a really good player, and there’s not a lot we can throw at him that he hadn’t probably already seen at this point in his career, so containing him is going to be difficult for us.”
Dangerous playmakers around Miller, such as running back Davion Evans and wide receiver Caden Hester, are also a concern. Evans ran for 113 yards on just 11 carries last year against the Chargers, and Hester caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in that game.
“He’s got some weapons around him that just makes it really hard to game plan for and prepare,” Moody said. “And we’ve just got to figure out what we want to take away and hopefully our kids can go out there and make some plays.”
If the Chargers can pull off a rare win over their larger county rival, it would not only affirm the momentum from an impressive preseason but could also springboard into a strong season. The last time Central beat McMinn, in 2014, the Chargers went 10-3 and advanced to the TSSAA state quarterfinals.
“A win, not just because it’s McMinn, but for us, in the past couple of seasons that we’ve had especially for this group, I feel like we’ve had some momentum from spring practice where we’ve looked really well in some scrimmages and stuff like that,” Moody said.
