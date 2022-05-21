KINGSPORT — Tennessee Wesleyan left it all in the rearview mirror.
Last year’s shocking NAIA Opening Round exit. The 22-run defeat it sustained the night before. The early four-run deficit in the rubber game against the same opponent.
All of that is now well behind the Bulldogs. They are moving ahead, a trip to Idaho on their itinerary once again.
Rallying past and holding off the University of the Cumberlands for a 7-5 victory in the deciding game of the Kingsport Bracket championship round Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium, TWU is back in the Avista NAIA World Series for the second time in the last three completed seasons and the sixth time in program history.
And the Bulldogs did it for Neyland Pickel, holding a No. 19 jersey in his honor during their Series-bound celebration. Pickel, 11, died in late March after a years-long battle with cancer. The baseball team had adopted him as an honorary member before the start of its 2019 national championship season.
“He’s been with us the entire time, and he’s been with us everywhere we’ve been,” said TWU head coach Billy Berry. “And even after he passed away, he was as much here today as he was in 2019, when all this started. And I found myself a couple of different times, in the conference tournament two weeks ago and then this tournament, just every once in a while thinking of different things about him or where he would’ve been. And his parents came up the other day and watched the game and have been very supportive.
“And to be honest with you, I’d give it all back for him to be here, but I know that’s not possible and not how life works. But we’re going to continue to do everything we can on a daily basis to honor him with what we do. So we were able to do that again today, and I know he’s smiling.”
The Cumberlands scored one in the top of the first inning and went up 4-0 in the third on a three-run home run. But the Bulldogs then battled back in the bottom of the third, with Evan Magill’s bases-loaded double down the left foul line plating three runs. Jermayne Ward’s two-out single later in the half inning drew TWU even at 4-4.
Wesleyan (54-6) went ahead for good in the fourth inning, with a Cayle Webster lead-off single and Livan Reinoso double setting up Parker Stinnett for the RBI sacrifice fly.
Another sacrifice fly from Carson Ford in the fifth inning scored Dan Sayre, who had reached base on a lead-off error. Cumberlands scratched a run across in the seventh, but TWU restored a 7-5 lead with another run in the eighth inning off a Braxton Turner RBI double.
That the Bulldogs were able to score all their runs Thursday without hitting a home run was something Berry noticed as the key difference that has landed this year’s team in the World Series, where last year’s 53-6 squad that was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA poll from start to finish fell short.
“What got us in trouble last year was, we were a home run-hitting team last year, but you go up into that graveyard of a park (Hunter Wright Stadium),” Berry said. “And we hit it out at our place or at other places, but now they’re fly outs. So if there was a difference from last year to this year, it was the fact that we’ve hit about 150 doubles now, and we’ve hit over 100 home runs to go with those 150 doubles.
“The thing in that park is you have to find a way to score runs without hitting the ball out of the park. And if you want me to earmark for you what the difference is between last year and this year, is this year’s team found a way to score without having to drive the ball out of the park.”
Effective pitching from their bullpen took care of the rest for the Bulldogs. Michael Taylor picked up the win in his 3 1/3 innings of work in relief of two-inning starter Kyle Bloor. Liam Doolan notched the 3 2/3-inning save. The trio combined for 12 strikeouts against four walks and scattered 10 hits.
“We could’ve gone with Kyle or Michael, one of the two,” Berry said. “Both guys have had starts. And we made a conscious effort that only four guys were going to touch the mound today. And Livan (Reinoso) was getting loose in the bullpen just in case, but Kyle gave us a start that was good, and Mike came in and really hedged some innings to get to Liam. And Liam came in and done what he’s done all year long, which is shut the door with the lead. I’m just really proud of those three guys today because they gutted it out.”
And just as the Bulldogs had to rally from a deficit Thursday, they had to shake off a crushing 30-8 loss to Cumberlands from Wednesday night in the first game of the championship round. TWU had fallen behind 8-1 after one inning and was down 30-3 after the seventh, giving up 26 hits, committing six errors and putting six pitchers on the mound who combined for six walks, two wild pitches and a hit batter.
It was a game that Berry admitted didn’t help quiet any reminders of last year’s premature postseason ending.
“I like to think we’ve moved on from last year, but I do think it’s something everybody has thought about. And obviously last night didn’t help that thought process,” Berry said. “But we put ourselves in a position over the course of the year to get back here, and we started working on that Day 1 in the fall, and knowing last year happened but not worried about last year. And obviously we put ourselves in a position in the tournament that, if we were going to have a hiccup, then we’d have an opportunity to come back and play again. And that’s what we were able to do. Nobody is going to remember that we lost 30-8. Everybody will remember that we won 7-5 and that we’re moving on.”
For the Bulldogs, it was all about leaving Wednesday’s embarrassment behind – and now the rest of the NAIA baseball observers can, too.
“I think we left it at the park, and when we walked out of the park yesterday and went back to the hotel, the focus was not on what had just happened,” Berry said. The focus was on, obviously, today. And this bunch is really resilient, and I think it’s one of those things where it happened, they knew it happened, it didn’t feel good, and it’s part of life. But when we walked out of the gate yesterday, that’s where we left it, and the focus was on today, and it turned out well.
“But I think the true test of a team is not what happens to you, it’s what you do the next day when you come back, and I think this group showed why they are as good as they are and why they’ve been as good as they are all year long.”
The Avista NAIA World Series takes place May 27-June 3 in Lewiston, Idaho. Seedings were not finalized by the NAIA as of deadline Thursday night for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
“To me, we’ve been there before and we’ve won this tournament twice,” Berry said. “So there’s experience there from a program standpoint. The bottom line is just keep playing like we have all year long. So we’re going to take tomorrow off and then get back to it Saturday morning practicing and get back to doing what we have all year long.”
