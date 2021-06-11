Ryan Triplett was happy to be back on the golf course even though an important person in his life was missing.
Triplett, a 34-year old Special Olympics golfer from Etowah, was back on the links for the first time in a year, but this time his dad wasn’t there.
Glenn Triplett died in May due to complications caused by COVID-19.
“We lost him at the end of May,” Triplett said.
“He had kidney stones on top of that, I think maybe if he didn’t have the kidney stones he may have pulled through. He fought it, but he passed on. I’m OK during the day, I keep myself busy. At night it can be a little tough, but I think of something happy and I’m OK.”
The special olympics golf season just started Wednesday and Triplett is dedicating the season to Glenn.
“I’m playing this season for dad,” Triplett said.
It’s only fitting then that he got off to a great start as Triplett and his partner, M.E. Davis of Soddy-Daisy, shot a 94 to win the East Tennessee Golf Open at the Sevierville Golf Club. Triplett is moving up to Division III, which is 18-hole alternate-shot.
“It was a tough course,” Triplett said. “The holes were long and the greens were faster than I thought they would be.”
Not too fast for Triplett though as, once he got used to the speed, he putted well, including making a 25-foot putt for birdie on hole No. 15.
The win qualified Triplett for the region tournament at Harrison Bay’s Bear Trace in June. He also plans to play in August at Old Fort in Murfreesboro and in the state tournament in September.
“The rest of the year it’s for medals,” Triplett said.
Triplett spends a lot of time at Ridgewood Golf Course, both working there and practicing his game at least two or three times a week. He can drive the ball 200 yards, sometimes a little more than that.
But practice can provide only some level of enjoyment.
“It was good to get back on the course in competition mode,” Triplett said. “It was good to see everyone again. I hadn’t seen them in a year, though sometimes I had to try to remember their names. I was glad to be playing somebody rather than just myself.”
But even with everybody else around him, there was one person nobody saw that Triplett knew was watching.
“I know dad was guiding me today,” Triplett said.
