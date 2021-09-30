GREENBACK - The Chargerettes edged past Greenback 2-1 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday.
Central fired off 24 shots, with 11 of those being on goal. Carlee Rule scored both of the Chargrette's goals, wth Emma Grace Tuggle assisting on one of those.
Besides Rule, also firing off shots included Tuggle, Reagan Baker, Kellan Baker, Savannah Miller, Kara Crabtree and Makinlee Buckner.
Central keeper McCary Beaty made one save.
