For most of Saturday night, McMinn County looked every bit the part of the District 5-4A regular-season championship it clinched.
The Cherokees scored the game’s first 13 points and led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter, building a margin too much for Walker Valley to overcome and claiming a 72-58 victory to finish the regular season at McMinn County High School.
“Our guys were dialed in to start the game,” said Tribe coach Randy Casey. “And the thing about is is, we’ve talked since Thursday about how do we want to send our seniors out? We’ve got two great young men that are seniors, and how do they want to be remembered in their last home game? And everybody was dialed in and our effort was tremendous.”
McMinn won its first regular-season district title since the 1990-1991 season, its first of several goals for this year achieved. The Cherokees (19-10, 10-2 District 5-4A) will be the No. 1 seed for the District 5-4A tournament, which they will begin play in Saturday, Feb. 19, at McMinn County High School.
“Our goal is to be No. 1. And that’s great that we got a bye into region,” Casey said. “That takes a little pressure off, but we’re not playing for second place. District championship or region, we’re not playing for second place. Our goal is on getting to the state tournament, and we’re going to fight and scratch and claw until we try to get there. We’re not into moral victories, we’re not into we’ll get them next times. We’re playing for championships.”
The Tribe continued its scorching start by building an 18-2 lead, and Hayden Smith scored eight of his 14 points in a first quarter that ended with McMinn ahead 23-9. Trent Peak, who led McMinn with 15 points, drained his second and third 3-pointers in the second quarter, and the Cherokees led as much as 42-15 before heading into halftime up 44-20.
Another 7-4 run to begin the third quarter matched McMinn’s largest lead at 51-24. Walker Valley (18-10, 7-5) chipped away the rest of the third quarter, getting as close as 55-39 before a Tucker Monroe bucket and Carson Black putback inched the Cherokees’ lead to 59-42 heading into the fourth.
Monroe, Peak and Black made baskets as part of the Tribe’s 7-2 run to start the final period, once again swelling McMinn’s lead back over 20 points, 66-44. But the Mustangs answered with a 14-2 run, fueled by Cash Coates’ three-point play from a putback, and got as close as 68-58 with 2:28 left.
“We had a letdown in the second half, but to come out of here with a win, the last half of our season has been tremendous, and I’m very proud of our young men,” Casey said.
Walker Valley then cooled off from the floor, missing its last six field goal attempts, and a Smith layup in transition and two Monroe free throws finished off the Cherokees’ victory.
McMinn could see the Mustangs again to begin the District 5-4A tournament. Walker Valley fell to the No. 4 seed with Saturday’s loss and will face No. 5 Bradley Central in its quarterfinal matchup on Friday. The Cherokees await the winner of that game, whom they will play 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Lady Cherokees (16-10, 8-4) ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run and swelled their lead to 39-20 at halftime. Chloe Poe then nailed three from downtown in the third quarter, as Walker Valley got as close as 47-37 late in the period. Ashlyn Pierce made two more threes for the Lady Mustangs in the fourth quarter.
But with Peytyn Oliver scoring 15 of her game-high 33 points in the final period, including making nine of her last 10 free throw attempts, Walker Valley (13-16, 4-8) could not get any closer than 11 points.
“They shot the ball pretty well. And when you play a zone, you give up the three like that,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “But we never were in danger. We can shoot free throws, we can take care of the ball. And senior night is a big night, and you’ll lull yourselves to sleep. The ones we missed rolled in and out, and 15 or 16 points, I’ll take that every night.”
Aubrey Gonzalez added 12 points for the Lady Tribe and Addie Smith 10, while Allison Hansford swiped eight steals to go with her nine points.
This game had no bearing on the district standings, which were already finalized before Saturday with McMinn seeded third and Walker Valley fifth for the district tournament.
After seven games over the last two weeks, the Lady Cherokees have a few days off before returning to action 6 p.m. Thursday in the District 5-4A tournament quarterfinals at McMinn County High School, against the winner between No. 6 Rhea County and No. 7 Howard. McMinn advances to the semifinals and the Region 3-4A tournament with a win Thursday, but a loss would end its season.
“That’s seven games in 14 days,” Tucker said. “We’ll get our feet under us, and here we’ll go.”
